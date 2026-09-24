Ivory Ridge Addresses Expansive Clay Soil Challenges In El Paso County Projects

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Colorado Springs contractor applies foundation, framing, and material strategies for Front Range soil and climate conditions.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Across the Colorado Springs area, soil conditions can shape how homes and commercial buildings are designed, built, and maintained. Expansive clay soils occur in parts of El Paso County and can affect foundations, walls, and concrete flatwork. Understanding site conditions early helps inform appropriate construction planning.Ivory Ridge Custom Construction, a Colorado Springs-based general contractor serving residential and commercial clients across El Paso County, Douglas County, and Teller County, uses project-specific evaluation and appropriate foundation planning where soil conditions warrant it. The company, led by owner and project manager Sam Gregory and superintendent Aaron Frank, has built its construction approach around the specific environmental conditions that distinguish the Colorado Springs market from other Front Range communities.The challenge is practical for property owners and builders. Expansive soils can affect foundations, slabs, and other structures as moisture conditions change. In Colorado, where these soils occur in many developed areas, site conditions warrant careful evaluation.Colorado Springs includes varied soil conditions across the metro area. Site conditions can differ between foothill and plains locations. Across developed areas with clay soils, moisture changes can affect site conditions. Foundation design for new construction and additions should be guided by project-specific evaluation and engineering where appropriate.Ivory Ridge Custom Construction evaluates project conditions early, recognizing that soil characteristics can vary across the Colorado Springs area and influence foundation planning.The company's approach to managing expansive soils extends beyond foundation selection. For basement finishing projects, a service the company regularly performs, Ivory Ridge Custom Construction uses float-framed wall systems. These non-bearing interior partitions are constructed with a void space at the top or bottom so the basement slab can move independently without loading the structure above. Slip joints at posts and drywall held off the slab complete the assembly. Without these details, slab movement from clay expansion can produce cracked drywall, stuck doors, and cosmetic damage within a few seasonal cycles.The region's climate intensifies the soil challenge. Seasonal freeze-thaw cycles and elevated UV exposure can add demands to building materials and soil stability in Colorado Springs. Exterior material selection should account for UV exposure and repeated expansion and contraction affecting concrete, masonry, and waterproofing assemblies.Superintendent Aaron Frank brings field-level construction experience to projects affected by local site conditions. Material and scope decisions can account for performance requirements and project-specific engineering needs.Construction activity continues across the region's suburban corridors. For homeowners building on previously undeveloped lots or adding to existing structures, the condition of the soil beneath the project site is not optional information. A geotechnical report that identifies clay type, moisture content, and swell potential informs every downstream decision, from pier depth and foundation wall reinforcement to drainage design and landscaping setbacks.Ivory Ridge Custom Construction in Colorado Springs, CO manages every phase of residential and commercial construction, from initial planning and design coordination through permitting, site preparation, framing, mechanical systems, finish work, and final walkthrough. The company operates with a direct-contact model in which Gregory and Frank work with clients throughout the project rather than handing off to a separate project management team after contracts are signed.The firm has built a reputation for quality craftsmanship and transparent communication, reflected in consistently positive client feedback. The company holds required local contractor licensing and carries insurance, and serves homeowners and businesses across El Paso County, Douglas County, and Teller County, including Monument, Castle Rock, Black Forest, Falcon, Fountain, Woodland Park, Broadmoor, Manitou Springs, and Parker.Colorado Springs property owners and businesses interested in custom home construction, renovation, or commercial build-out services can contact Ivory Ridge Custom Construction at (719) 426-1130 or submit a project inquiry at .About Ivory Ridge Custom ConstructionIvory Ridge Custom Construction is a Colorado Springs-based general contractor specializing in custom home building, residential remodeling, and commercial construction across El Paso County, Douglas County, and Teller County. Learn more about the company's services at .Media ContactIvory Ridge Custom ConstructionAddress: 7222 Commerce Center Dr Suite 220, Colorado Springs, CO 80919Phone: (719) 426-1130Website:

Sam Gregory

Ivory Ridge Custom Construction

+1 719-426-1130

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Ivory Ridge Addresses Expansive Clay Soil Challenges in El Paso County Projects News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC September 25, 2026, 00:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional



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