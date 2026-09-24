Blackrock Expands Tokenization Push With Ondo Finance Partnership

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) BlackRock and Ondo Finance have launched tokenized model portfolios on blockchain networks, expanding access to traditional assets. The partnership introduces three digital portfolios that combine stocks, bonds, and Bitcoin ETFs based on different strategies. The move strengthens the growing connection between traditional finance products and blockchain-based markets.

BlackRock And Ondo Finance Expand Tokenized Portfolios

BlackRock has partnered with Ondo Finance to introduce three tokenized model portfolios through the blockchain platform. The portfolios focus on high growth, diversified growth, and high income strategies. Each product tracks a different mix of traditional assets and digital market exposure.

The launch forms part of Ondo Finance 's rollout of seven tokenized model portfolios across its platform. The company will issue digital tokens that represent the performance of each portfolio. Furthermore, automated software will purchase underlying assets when users acquire the digital tokens.

The tokenized portfolios will initially serve markets outside the United States, while enabling round-the-clock trading access. The products allow blockchain users to gain exposure to traditional financial assets through digital representations. However, the portfolios remain linked to the performance of their underlying investments.

BlackRock has expanded its tokenization strategy as financial firms explore blockchain-based infrastructure. The asset manager previously launched tokenized money market funds to support digital finance applications. Therefore, the latest partnership adds another step in BlackRock's broader blockchain expansion.

Ondo Finance also recently partnered with Near Protocol to launch tokenized stocks and exchange-traded products. The collaboration introduced 20 assets, including Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple, and QQQ products. Consequently, Ondo continues expanding its role in tokenized financial markets.

The partnership highlights the increasing demand for blockchain-based versions of traditional investment products. Financial institutions are using tokenization to create digital access points for existing assets. Meanwhile, platforms like Ondo Finance continue building infrastructure for these products.

OnD O Token Gains After Tokenization Plans

The ONDO token recorded double-digit gains following news of the BlackRock partnership and portfolio launch. The token traded near $0.48, representing a rise of more than 16% based on TradingView data. The increase came despite weakness across the wider cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin declined toward $83,000 during the same period, creating mixed conditions across digital assets. However, ONDO maintained positive momentum after gaining more than 37% during the week. The token also moved into yearly gains, rising over 33% year-to-date.

The price movement followed increased attention around Ondo Finance's tokenization activities. The platform has positioned itself as a major provider of blockchain-based financial products. Furthermore, new partnerships have expanded its presence across multiple blockchain ecosystems.

Ondo Finance has also faced internal challenges following the death of founder Nathan Allman. Family members and an early investor have sought control of the company. The dispute has created legal challenges surrounding the platform's leadership structure.

Despite the leadership issues, Ondo Finance continues advancing its tokenization plans through new partnerships. The company remains focused on connecting traditional assets with blockchain networks. Therefore, the BlackRock collaboration represents a significant development for its product expansion.

The launch reflects a wider shift toward digital versions of financial instruments. Asset managers and blockchain companies are developing systems that combine traditional markets with decentralized technology. As a result, tokenized portfolios are becoming a growing segment within digital finance.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.