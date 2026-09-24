Esophageal Cancer Market Is Projected To Grow At 6.0% CAGR By 2036 Owing To Rising Disease Burden And Advances In Immunotherapy And Targeted Therapies Delveinsight

(Albany, New York) – September 24, 2026 – The market dynamics for Esophageal Cancer are witnessing steady growth driven by the rising disease burden and associated risk factors, advancements in multimodal treatment approaches, increasing adoption of immunotherapy and targeted therapies, and growing focus on precision medicine and biomarker-driven treatment strategies. Additionally, the emergence of novel therapies such as Zanidatamab (Zymeworks/Jazz Pharmaceuticals), Bemarituzumab (Amgen), Telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A) (AbbVie), Lenvatinib (Merck/Eisai), and others is expected to further transform the Esophageal Cancer treatment landscape.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report, “DelveInsight's Esophageal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Esophageal Cancer, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, treatment scenarios, competitive landscape, and emerging therapies across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Esophageal Cancer Market

Key Factors Driving the Esophageal Cancer Market

Rising Burden and Risk Factors in Esophageal Cancer: Esophageal Cancer incidence is influenced by multiple lifestyle and demographic risk factors, including tobacco use, alcohol consumption, obesity, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and aging populations. The growing burden of these risk factors, together with the increasing prevalence of older populations, is contributing to the patient pool and demand for effective treatment options.

Advancements in Multimodal Treatment Approaches: Esophageal Cancer treatment increasingly relies on a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies. In localized and locally advanced disease, neoadjuvant approaches followed by surgery or definitive chemoradiotherapy are important treatment strategies, while systemic therapy remains central in metastatic disease.

Emergence of Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapies: Immune checkpoint inhibitors such as Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA), Nivolumab (OPDIVO), Tislelizumab (TEVIMBRA), and Durvalumab (IMFINZI) have increasingly become part of the Esophageal Cancer treatment landscape. Targeted therapies including Ramucirumab (CYRAMZA) and Larotrectinib (VITRAKVI) are also expanding treatment options for selected patient populations.

Growing Focus on Precision Medicine and Biomarker-Driven Therapies: Advances in molecular diagnostics are enabling the identification of actionable biomarkers such as HER2, NTRK, and PD-L1, supporting more personalized treatment decisions. Emerging therapies targeting HER2 and FGFR2b, including Zanidatamab and Bemarituzumab, are further strengthening the precision oncology landscape.

Esophageal Cancer Competitive Landscape

Several Esophageal Cancer drugs in development include Zanidatamab (Zymeworks/Jazz Pharmaceuticals), Bemarituzumab (Amgen), Telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A) (AbbVie), Lenvatinib (Merck/Eisai), and other emerging therapies.

Zanidatamab is a bispecific HER2-targeting antibody designed to enable dual receptor binding, internalization, and immune-mediated cytotoxicity. It is being evaluated in the Phase III HERIZON-GEA-01 trial in combination with chemotherapy, with or without tislelizumab, for first-line treatment of metastatic HER2-positive gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma.

Bemarituzumab is an FGFR2b-targeting monoclonal antibody being evaluated in Phase III development for FGFR2b-positive gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers.

Telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A) is an antibody-drug conjugate targeting c-Met and is being evaluated in Phase II development for advanced solid tumors.

Lenvatinib (LENVIMA), developed by Merck/Eisai, is being evaluated in combination with KEYTRUDA in a Phase III study for metastatic Esophageal Cancer.

Recent Developments in the Esophageal Cancer Market



In November 2025, pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated sustained long-term survival benefits in advanced Esophageal Cancer, with 5-year follow-up data from the Phase III KEYNOTE-590 study showing improved overall survival and progression-free survival compared with chemotherapy alone.

In March 2025, tislelizumab (TEVIMBRA) received FDA approval in combination with chemotherapy for first-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma with PD-L1 expression.

In January 2025, nivolumab (OPDIVO) plus chemotherapy continued to demonstrate durable overall survival benefits in advanced gastric, gastroesophageal junction, and Esophageal Cancers based on 5-year follow-up results from the Phase III CheckMate-649 trial.

In November 2025, the US FDA approved durvalumab (IMFINZI) with FLOT chemotherapy as neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment, followed by single-agent durvalumab, for adults with resectable gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. In August 2024, zolbetuximab (VYLOY) received approval from the UK's MHRA for the treatment of adults with stomach or gastro-esophageal junction cancer.

What is Esophageal Cancer?

Esophageal Cancer is a malignant tumor arising from the inner lining of the esophagus, the tube connecting the throat to the stomach. The disease is primarily classified into two major histological subtypes: esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) and esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC).

ESCC is commonly associated with risk factors such as tobacco and alcohol use, while EAC is more prevalent in developed regions and is strongly associated with chronic GERD and Barrett's esophagus.

The disease is often aggressive and may remain relatively asymptomatic during its early stages. Consequently, many patients are diagnosed at advanced stages, contributing to poor prognosis and limited long-term survival.

Gastroscopy/upper gastrointestinal endoscopy followed by biopsy is the gold-standard approach for confirming the diagnosis. CT scans, endoscopic ultrasound, and PET scans are subsequently used for staging and evaluation of disease spread. Molecular and biomarker testing, including HER2 and PD-L1 testing, increasingly helps guide targeted and immunotherapy-based treatment decisions.

Esophageal Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The Esophageal Cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Esophageal Cancer patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The Esophageal Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:



Total Esophageal Cancer Diagnosed Incident Cases

Esophageal Cancer Histology-specific Cases

Esophageal Cancer Gender-specific Cases

Esophageal Cancer Age-specific Cases

Esophageal Cancer Mutation-specific Cases

Esophageal Cancer Total Stage-specific Cases Esophageal Cancer Line-wise Treated Cases

According to DelveInsight, the total Esophageal Cancer incident cases in the 7MM were approximately 79,000 in 2025. In the United States, approximately 17,000 cases occurred in males compared with approximately 5,000 cases in females.

Current Esophageal Cancer Treatment Landscape

Esophageal Cancer treatment generally follows a multidisciplinary approach involving surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy.

For localized disease, combinations of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy are commonly used. In locally advanced disease, concurrent chemoradiotherapy may be administered either definitively or before surgery as a neoadjuvant approach. For metastatic disease, systemic treatment with chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted agents forms the principal therapeutic strategy.

Fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-based chemotherapy regimens remain important treatment backbones. In the United States, commonly utilized regimens include combinations such as fluorouracil with oxaliplatin and carboplatin with paclitaxel.

For biomarker-selected populations, targeted therapies such as Trastuzumab (HERCEPTIN) and Trastuzumab deruxtecan (ENHERTU) are used in HER2-positive disease, while Ramucirumab (CYRAMZA) may be used in combination with paclitaxel after progression following first-line therapy.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors including Pembrolizumab, Nivolumab, Tislelizumab, and Durvalumab have increasingly become integral to the treatment landscape, particularly in advanced and biomarker-selected disease.

Esophageal Cancer Unmet Needs

Despite advances in treatment, several significant unmet needs remain:

Late-stage diagnosis and lack of early detection: Nonspecific symptoms and limited early detection can result in diagnosis at advanced stages.

Limited effectiveness of existing treatment options: Although multimodal approaches and immunotherapy have improved outcomes for some patients, long-term survival remains challenging, particularly in advanced disease.

High recurrence rates and treatment resistance: Many patients eventually develop resistance to available therapies, creating a need for more durable treatment approaches.

Limited benefit from biomarker-driven therapies: Several targeted therapies are applicable only to relatively restricted biomarker-defined populations.

Tumor heterogeneity and incomplete understanding of disease biology: Molecular and histological heterogeneity can contribute to differences in treatment response.

Need for novel targeted therapies and improved drug delivery strategies: Continued development of targeted therapies, antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and next-generation immunotherapies remains important.

Scope of the Esophageal Cancer Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Esophageal Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Esophageal Cancer Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, emerging Esophageal Cancer drugs, and market outlook

Key Companies: Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Zymeworks, Amgen, Bayer, Eli Lilly and Company, Innovent, BeiGene, Apexigen, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, AbbVie, and others

Key Therapies: Tislelizumab (TEVIMBRA), Telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A), Durvalumab (IMFINZI), Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA), Nivolumab (OPDIVO), Ramucirumab (CYRAMZA), Larotrectinib (VITRAKVI), Zanidatamab, Bemarituzumab, and others

Market Size: Approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2025 across the 7MM

Growth Rate: 6.0% CAGR during 2026–2036

Epidemiology: Total diagnosed incident, histology-specific, gender-specific, age-specific, mutation-specific, stage-specific, and line-wise treated cases Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, market drivers and barriers, KOL insights, reimbursement, conjoint analysis, unmet needs, and market access.

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About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.