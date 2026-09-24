Esophageal Cancer Market Is Projected To Grow At 6.0% CAGR By 2036 Owing To Rising Disease Burden And Advances In Immunotherapy And Targeted Therapies Delveinsight
(Albany, New York) – September 24, 2026 – The market dynamics for Esophageal Cancer are witnessing steady growth driven by the rising disease burden and associated risk factors, advancements in multimodal treatment approaches, increasing adoption of immunotherapy and targeted therapies, and growing focus on precision medicine and biomarker-driven treatment strategies. Additionally, the emergence of novel therapies such as Zanidatamab (Zymeworks/Jazz Pharmaceuticals), Bemarituzumab (Amgen), Telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A) (AbbVie), Lenvatinib (Merck/Eisai), and others is expected to further transform the Esophageal Cancer treatment landscape.
DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report, “DelveInsight's Esophageal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Esophageal Cancer, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, treatment scenarios, competitive landscape, and emerging therapies across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.
Key Takeaways from the Esophageal Cancer Market
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The 7MM Esophageal Cancer therapeutics market was approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a 6.0% CAGR during 2026–2036.
The United States accounted for the largest Esophageal Cancer treatment market in the 7MM in 2025, representing approximately 43% of the total market, with a market size of around USD 600 million.
Among the EU4 and the UK, the United Kingdom captured the largest Esophageal Cancer therapeutics market share, accounting for approximately 36% of the regional market, followed by Germany.
DelveInsight estimates that the total Esophageal Cancer incident cases in the 7MM were approximately 79,000 in 2025.
In the United States, non-squamous cell Esophageal Cancer accounted for approximately 14,000 cases, compared with approximately 8,000 squamous cell carcinoma cases in 2025.
Esophageal Cancer was more frequently observed in males (~17,000 cases) than females (~5,000 cases) in the United States in 2025.
In the United States, individuals aged ≥65 years accounted for approximately 14,000 Esophageal Cancer cases in 2025, followed by the 45–65 years age group with approximately 8,000 cases.
Leading Esophageal Cancer companies include Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Zymeworks, Amgen, Bayer, Eli Lilly and Company, Innovent, BeiGene, Apexigen, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, AbbVie, and others.
Key marketed and emerging therapies include Tislelizumab (TEVIMBRA), Telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A), Durvalumab (IMFINZI), Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA), Nivolumab (OPDIVO), Ramucirumab (CYRAMZA), Larotrectinib (VITRAKVI), Zanidatamab, Bemarituzumab, and others.
Among upcoming therapies, Zanidatamab in combination with chemotherapy is expected to capture a significant market opportunity in first-line treatment in the United States during the forecast period.
Key Factors Driving the Esophageal Cancer Market
Rising Burden and Risk Factors in Esophageal Cancer: Esophageal Cancer incidence is influenced by multiple lifestyle and demographic risk factors, including tobacco use, alcohol consumption, obesity, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and aging populations. The growing burden of these risk factors, together with the increasing prevalence of older populations, is contributing to the patient pool and demand for effective treatment options.
Advancements in Multimodal Treatment Approaches: Esophageal Cancer treatment increasingly relies on a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies. In localized and locally advanced disease, neoadjuvant approaches followed by surgery or definitive chemoradiotherapy are important treatment strategies, while systemic therapy remains central in metastatic disease.
Emergence of Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapies: Immune checkpoint inhibitors such as Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA), Nivolumab (OPDIVO), Tislelizumab (TEVIMBRA), and Durvalumab (IMFINZI) have increasingly become part of the Esophageal Cancer treatment landscape. Targeted therapies including Ramucirumab (CYRAMZA) and Larotrectinib (VITRAKVI) are also expanding treatment options for selected patient populations.
Growing Focus on Precision Medicine and Biomarker-Driven Therapies: Advances in molecular diagnostics are enabling the identification of actionable biomarkers such as HER2, NTRK, and PD-L1, supporting more personalized treatment decisions. Emerging therapies targeting HER2 and FGFR2b, including Zanidatamab and Bemarituzumab, are further strengthening the precision oncology landscape.
Esophageal Cancer Competitive Landscape
Several Esophageal Cancer drugs in development include Zanidatamab (Zymeworks/Jazz Pharmaceuticals), Bemarituzumab (Amgen), Telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A) (AbbVie), Lenvatinib (Merck/Eisai), and other emerging therapies.
Zanidatamab is a bispecific HER2-targeting antibody designed to enable dual receptor binding, internalization, and immune-mediated cytotoxicity. It is being evaluated in the Phase III HERIZON-GEA-01 trial in combination with chemotherapy, with or without tislelizumab, for first-line treatment of metastatic HER2-positive gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma.
Bemarituzumab is an FGFR2b-targeting monoclonal antibody being evaluated in Phase III development for FGFR2b-positive gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers.
Telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A) is an antibody-drug conjugate targeting c-Met and is being evaluated in Phase II development for advanced solid tumors.
Lenvatinib (LENVIMA), developed by Merck/Eisai, is being evaluated in combination with KEYTRUDA in a Phase III study for metastatic Esophageal Cancer.Discover more about therapies set to impact the Esophageal Cancer market @ Esophageal Cancer Treatment Landscape
Recent Developments in the Esophageal Cancer Market
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In November 2025, pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated sustained long-term survival benefits in advanced Esophageal Cancer, with 5-year follow-up data from the Phase III KEYNOTE-590 study showing improved overall survival and progression-free survival compared with chemotherapy alone.
In March 2025, tislelizumab (TEVIMBRA) received FDA approval in combination with chemotherapy for first-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma with PD-L1 expression.
In January 2025, nivolumab (OPDIVO) plus chemotherapy continued to demonstrate durable overall survival benefits in advanced gastric, gastroesophageal junction, and Esophageal Cancers based on 5-year follow-up results from the Phase III CheckMate-649 trial.
In November 2025, the US FDA approved durvalumab (IMFINZI) with FLOT chemotherapy as neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment, followed by single-agent durvalumab, for adults with resectable gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.
In August 2024, zolbetuximab (VYLOY) received approval from the UK's MHRA for the treatment of adults with stomach or gastro-esophageal junction cancer.
What is Esophageal Cancer?
Esophageal Cancer is a malignant tumor arising from the inner lining of the esophagus, the tube connecting the throat to the stomach. The disease is primarily classified into two major histological subtypes: esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) and esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC).
ESCC is commonly associated with risk factors such as tobacco and alcohol use, while EAC is more prevalent in developed regions and is strongly associated with chronic GERD and Barrett's esophagus.
The disease is often aggressive and may remain relatively asymptomatic during its early stages. Consequently, many patients are diagnosed at advanced stages, contributing to poor prognosis and limited long-term survival.
Gastroscopy/upper gastrointestinal endoscopy followed by biopsy is the gold-standard approach for confirming the diagnosis. CT scans, endoscopic ultrasound, and PET scans are subsequently used for staging and evaluation of disease spread. Molecular and biomarker testing, including HER2 and PD-L1 testing, increasingly helps guide targeted and immunotherapy-based treatment decisions.
Esophageal Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation
The Esophageal Cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Esophageal Cancer patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The Esophageal Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:
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Total Esophageal Cancer Diagnosed Incident Cases
Esophageal Cancer Histology-specific Cases
Esophageal Cancer Gender-specific Cases
Esophageal Cancer Age-specific Cases
Esophageal Cancer Mutation-specific Cases
Esophageal Cancer Total Stage-specific Cases
Esophageal Cancer Line-wise Treated Cases
According to DelveInsight, the total Esophageal Cancer incident cases in the 7MM were approximately 79,000 in 2025. In the United States, approximately 17,000 cases occurred in males compared with approximately 5,000 cases in females.
Current Esophageal Cancer Treatment Landscape
Esophageal Cancer treatment generally follows a multidisciplinary approach involving surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy.
For localized disease, combinations of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy are commonly used. In locally advanced disease, concurrent chemoradiotherapy may be administered either definitively or before surgery as a neoadjuvant approach. For metastatic disease, systemic treatment with chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted agents forms the principal therapeutic strategy.
Fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-based chemotherapy regimens remain important treatment backbones. In the United States, commonly utilized regimens include combinations such as fluorouracil with oxaliplatin and carboplatin with paclitaxel.
For biomarker-selected populations, targeted therapies such as Trastuzumab (HERCEPTIN) and Trastuzumab deruxtecan (ENHERTU) are used in HER2-positive disease, while Ramucirumab (CYRAMZA) may be used in combination with paclitaxel after progression following first-line therapy.
Immune checkpoint inhibitors including Pembrolizumab, Nivolumab, Tislelizumab, and Durvalumab have increasingly become integral to the treatment landscape, particularly in advanced and biomarker-selected disease.
Esophageal Cancer Unmet Needs
Despite advances in treatment, several significant unmet needs remain:
Late-stage diagnosis and lack of early detection: Nonspecific symptoms and limited early detection can result in diagnosis at advanced stages.
Limited effectiveness of existing treatment options: Although multimodal approaches and immunotherapy have improved outcomes for some patients, long-term survival remains challenging, particularly in advanced disease.
High recurrence rates and treatment resistance: Many patients eventually develop resistance to available therapies, creating a need for more durable treatment approaches.
Limited benefit from biomarker-driven therapies: Several targeted therapies are applicable only to relatively restricted biomarker-defined populations.
Tumor heterogeneity and incomplete understanding of disease biology: Molecular and histological heterogeneity can contribute to differences in treatment response.
Need for novel targeted therapies and improved drug delivery strategies: Continued development of targeted therapies, antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and next-generation immunotherapies remains important.
Scope of the Esophageal Cancer Market Report
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Therapeutic Assessment: Esophageal Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies
Esophageal Cancer Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, emerging Esophageal Cancer drugs, and market outlook
Key Companies: Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Zymeworks, Amgen, Bayer, Eli Lilly and Company, Innovent, BeiGene, Apexigen, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, AbbVie, and others
Key Therapies: Tislelizumab (TEVIMBRA), Telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A), Durvalumab (IMFINZI), Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA), Nivolumab (OPDIVO), Ramucirumab (CYRAMZA), Larotrectinib (VITRAKVI), Zanidatamab, Bemarituzumab, and others
Market Size: Approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2025 across the 7MM
Growth Rate: 6.0% CAGR during 2026–2036
Epidemiology: Total diagnosed incident, histology-specific, gender-specific, age-specific, mutation-specific, stage-specific, and line-wise treated cases
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, market drivers and barriers, KOL insights, reimbursement, conjoint analysis, unmet needs, and market access.
Table of ContentsEsophageal Cancer Market Report Introduction Executive Summary for Esophageal Cancer SWOT Analysis of Esophageal Cancer Esophageal Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance Esophageal Cancer Market Overview at a Glance Esophageal Cancer Background and Overview Esophageal Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population Country-Specific Patient Population of Esophageal Cancer Esophageal Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices Esophageal Cancer Unmet Needs Esophageal Cancer Emerging Therapies Esophageal Cancer Market Outlook Country-Wise Esophageal Cancer Market Analysis (2022–2036) Esophageal Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies Esophageal Cancer Market Drivers Esophageal Cancer Market Barriers Esophageal Cancer Appendix Esophageal Cancer Report Methodology DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
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