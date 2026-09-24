Security Camera Market To Reach USD 34.58 Billion By 2031 As IP, Wireless, And Smart Surveillance Solutions Gain Adoption

MENAFN - GetNews)"Security Camera Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the security camera market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

[Hyderabad, India] - September 24, 2026 - Security Camera Market Overview

The security camera market size is estimated at USD 16.23 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 34.58 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.34% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031. Rising security requirements across commercial, industrial, transportation, government, and residential settings are supporting demand for advanced surveillance systems.

The security camera market is expanding as organizations and consumers increase their focus on monitoring, asset protection, access control, and incident management. IP cameras are gaining adoption across business and institutional environments because they can support network-based monitoring, remote access, and integration with broader security systems. Wireless cameras are also finding applications where flexible installation and connectivity are important considerations.

Security camera market growth is supported by demand across banking and financial institutions, transportation and infrastructure, government and defense, healthcare, industrial facilities, retail, commercial buildings, residential properties, education campuses, and hospitality locations. The market also includes a wide range of camera formats and deployment environments, allowing organizations to select surveillance equipment based on coverage requirements, installation conditions, image quality, connectivity, and operational needs.

Key Security Camera Market Trends

Growing Adoption of IP-Based Security Cameras

The shift toward IP cameras is an important security camera market trend as organizations seek network-connected surveillance solutions that can be integrated with existing infrastructure. IP-based systems support centralized monitoring and can be deployed across different locations within commercial, industrial, institutional, and public environments. Their compatibility with network infrastructure also supports applications where organizations require remote monitoring and flexible system management.

Rising Demand for Wireless Security Camera Solutions

Wireless cameras are gaining attention in locations where cabling requirements can make conventional installations more complex. Residential properties, small businesses, temporary sites, and selected commercial applications can benefit from flexible camera placement and wireless connectivity. The increasing adoption of connected security equipment is supporting demand for wireless surveillance solutions while broadening the range of applications covered by the security camera industry.

Boosting Demand for High-Resolution Surveillance

Demand for clearer surveillance footage is supporting the use of higher-resolution cameras across security-sensitive environments. Organizations increasingly require detailed video for monitoring entrances, facilities, public spaces, retail areas, transportation locations, and other assets. The security camera market share of higher-resolution solutions is supported by use cases where image clarity plays an important role in identifying people, objects, and incidents.

Expanding Surveillance Applications Across End-User Industries

Security camera market growth is being supported by the expanding use of surveillance systems across multiple industries and property types. Financial institutions use cameras for facility monitoring and security operations, while transportation facilities require surveillance across infrastructure and passenger areas. Retailers, manufacturers, healthcare facilities, government organizations, enterprises, and residential users are also adopting cameras according to their monitoring and security requirements. These diverse applications continue to shape the security camera market forecast across regional and industry segments.

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Security Camera Market Segmentation

By Technology: Analog Cameras, IP Cameras, Wireless Cameras, Hybrid Cameras

By Camera Form Factor: Bullet Cameras, Dome Cameras, PTZ Cameras, Box Cameras, Panoramic / Multi-sensor Cameras, Doorbell Cameras, Others

By Resolution: Standard Definition, HD, Full-HD, Ultra-HD and Above

By Deployment Location: Indoor, Outdoor, Vehicle-mounted / Mobile

By Connectivity / Power: Wired, Wi-Fi, Cellular

By End-User Industry: Banking and Financial Institutions, Transportation and Infrastructure, Government and Defense, Healthcare Facilities, Industrial and Manufacturing, Retail and Malls, Enterprises and Commercial Buildings, Residential / Smart Homes, Education Campuses, Hospitality and Leisure, Others

By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Country and Regional Submarket: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Nordics, China, Japan, India, South Korea, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, GCC, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, and other regional markets

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Security Camera Industry Key Players

The security camera industry includes global security and surveillance technology providers offering solutions across different camera technologies, form factors, resolutions, connectivity options, and end-user applications. Companies compete through product portfolios, geographic presence, surveillance capabilities, system integration, and solutions designed for specific security requirements.

Key companies covered in the security camera market include Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, Bosch Security Systems GmbH, Hanwha Group, and Axis Communication AB. These companies serve a broad range of applications across commercial, industrial, government, transportation, retail, and residential environments.

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Conclusion

The security camera market is supported by growing requirements for surveillance across commercial, institutional, industrial, transportation, government, and residential environments. Demand for network-connected cameras, flexible wireless solutions, higher-resolution surveillance, and application-specific systems continues to influence market development across different end-user segments.

The security camera market forecast reflects continued opportunities across established and emerging surveillance applications. Regional demand, deployment requirements, connectivity preferences, camera form factors, and end-user security needs will remain important factors shaping the direction of the market. As organizations continue to strengthen monitoring capabilities, security camera solutions are expected to remain an important component of modern surveillance infrastructure.

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Video Surveillance Systems Market Forecast

The video surveillance systems market is projected to grow from USD 64.79 billion in 2025 and USD 71.65 billion in 2026 to USD 118.83 billion by 2031, registering a 10.65% CAGR. Growth is driven by increasing security concerns, the adoption of AI-enabled surveillance, and rising demand for real-time monitoring across commercial and public environments. Advances in analytics, cloud-based surveillance, and network cameras are also supporting market expansion.

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