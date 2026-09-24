Hot Global Sales: Wings Machinery Electric Lithium Pallet Trucks See New Export Growth

Recently, Wings Machinery 's foreign trade business has achieved another success. The company's best-selling model-the 2-ton electric lithium pallet truck-has experienced new export growth in the international market, thanks to its green power and efficient material handling capabilities. Order volumes are steadily climbing, with products now being exported to multiple countries and regions worldwide. As a star product in the company's warehouse logistics equipment lineup, this model has won high recognition from overseas customers for its 2-ton load capacity and flexible configuration compatible with a variety of fork widths, emerging as a core growth driver for the company's construction machinery export business.

Green Power, Leading Warehouse Upgrades

As global supply chains increasingly demand low-carbon and environmentally friendly solutions, lithium electrification has become the mainstream trend in warehouse equipment. The electric lithium pallet truck launched by Wings Machinery is equipped with high-performance lithium iron phosphate batteries, offering significant advantages such as fast charging, long service life, and maintenance-free operation. Compared to traditional lead-acid batteries, this model supports opportunity charging and is well-suited for the high-intensity, round-the-clock demands of modern logistics operations, helping overseas customers significantly improve warehouse operational efficiency.

Core Advantages

As a best-selling model, the core competitiveness of this pallet truck lies in its strong adaptability and load-bearing capacity:

Powerful Load Capacity (2T): With a rated load capacity of 2 tons, it easily handles the transportation needs of most standard palletized goods-whether heavy components, paper supplies, or bagged materials-allowing for efficient transfer.

Multiple Fork Width Options: Customers can select the most suitable fork specifications based on the pallet standards of their target market, ensuring precise insertion into various pallet bottoms. This not only improves operational efficiency but also effectively prevents the risk of cargo tipping caused by mismatched fork widths.

Flexible Operation, Strong Adaptability: Its compact design allows it to maneuver freely through narrow warehouse aisles, inside containers, elevators, and truck compartments. With light steering, a small turning radius, and user-friendly controls, new employees can operate it proficiently after minimal training. It is an ideal choice for diverse scenarios such as factory workshops, logistics centers, cold chain warehouses, and supermarket distribution stations.

Eco-Friendly Lithium Power: Powered by lithium batteries, it offers long endurance, fast charging, and zero emissions, aligning with the global trend toward green logistics development.

The sustained growth in export orders confirms international market recognition of Wings Machinery's lithium pallet trucks in terms of reliability and cost-effectiveness. Before leaving the factory, every unit undergoes rigorous full-load running tests, ramp braking tests, and battery endurance tests to ensure that customers receive products with stable performance, safety, and durability even after long-distance transportation. Additionally, we provide multilingual operation manuals and comprehensive after-sales parts support, ensuring that customers can "buy with confidence and use with peace of mind."

Wings Machinery will continue to deepen its presence in the new energy warehouse equipment sector, leveraging a strong supply chain and professional foreign trade capabilities to continuously optimize Electric Pallet trucks, electric stackers, and various mechanical parts. We are committed to providing customers worldwide with more efficient, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective material handling solutions.

About Us

Shandong Wings Machinery Co., Ltd. is a rapidly growing manufacturer and exporter in China. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in High-Tech Zone, Jinan, Shandong, China, we specialize in the research, development, production, and sales of high-performance construction machinery.