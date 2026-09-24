ASTM A312 Stainless Steel Pipe: The Complete Engineering Specification And Sourcing Guide
|ASTM A312 Grade
|UNS Number
|Chromium (Cr) %
|Nickel (Ni) %
|Molybdenum (Mo) %
|Carbon (C) Max %
|Nitrogen (N) Max %
|Other Elements
|TP304
|UNS S30400
|18.00 – 20.00
|8.00 – 11.00
|-
|0.08%
|-
|-
|TP304L
|UNS S30403
|18.00 – 20.00
|8.00 – 12.00
|-
|0.035%
|-
|-
|TP316
|UNS S31600
|16.00 – 18.00
|10.00 – 14.00
|2.00 – 3.00
|0.08%
|-
|-
|TP316L
|UNS S31603
|16.00 – 18.00
|10.00 – 14.00
|2.00 – 3.00
|0.035%
|-
|-
|TP321
|UNS S32100
|17.00 – 19.00
|9.00 – 12.00
|-
|0.08%
|-
|Ti ≥ 5*(C+N)
|TP347
|UNS S34700
|17.00 – 19.00
|9.00 – 13.00
|-
|0.08%
|-
|Nb ≥ 10*C
Carbon Reduction vs. Titanium Stabilization: Preventing Sensitization
When conventional austenitic stainless steel (containing up to 0.08% carbon) is exposed to welding temperatures between 450°C and 850°C (842°F to 1562°F), carbon bonds with adjacent chromium to precipitate chromium carbides (Cr23C6) along grain boundaries. This leaves localized zones depleted of chromium (sensitization), resulting in rapid intergranular cracking in acidic media.
-
Low-Carbon "L" Grades (TP304L / TP316L): Capping carbon below 0.035% eliminates carbide precipitation, enabling safe field welding without post-weld solution annealing.
Stabilized Grades (TP321 / TP347): Adding titanium or niobium chemically locks carbon into titanium/niobium carbides, preserving the protective chromium matrix for sustained thermal operation up to 800°C.
Mechanical Properties and Mandatory Heat Treatment Requirements
ASTM A312 mandates that all pipes-both seamless and welded-be supplied in the solution annealed and quenched condition:
1. Thermal Solution Annealing: Pipes are heated to a minimum temperature of 1040°C (1900°F) for standard 300-series grades, ensuring all precipitated carbides are redissolved into the solid austenitic solid solution.
2. Rapid Water Quenching: The pipe is immediately quenched in cold water or rapidly blast-cooled through the sensitization zone to maintain an optimal face-centered cubic (FCC) austenitic microstructure.
The table below outlines mechanical minimum thresholds for ASTM A312 pipes:
|Grade Designation
|Minimum Yield Strength (0.2% Offset)
|Minimum Tensile Strength
|Minimum Elongation in 2 in. (50 mm)
|Maximum Hardness
|ASTM A312 TP304
|205 MPa (30,000 PSI)
|515 MPa (75,000 PSI)
|35%
|192 HBW / 90 HRB
|ASTM A312 TP304L
|170 MPa (25,000 PSI)
|485 MPa (70,000 PSI)
|35%
|192 HBW / 90 HRB
|ASTM A312 TP316
|205 MPa (30,000 PSI)
|515 MPa (75,000 PSI)
|35%
|192 HBW / 90 HRB
|ASTM A312 TP316L
|170 MPa (25,000 PSI)
|485 MPa (70,000 PSI)
|35%
|192 HBW / 90 HRB
|ASTM A312 TP321
|205 MPa (30,000 PSI)
|515 MPa (75,000 PSI)
|35%
|192 HBW / 90 HRB
ASTM A312 Stainless Steel Pipe Dimensional Schedules and Sizing Chart
Dimensions for ASTM A312 stainless steel pipe are governed by ASME B36.19M (Stainless Steel Pipe), which identifies wall thicknesses with an "S" suffix to differentiate them from heavy carbon steel schedules governed by ASME B36.10M:
|Nominal Pipe Size (NPS)
|Outside Diameter (OD) - mm
|SCH 5S Wall (mm)
|SCH 10S Wall (mm)
|SCH 40S Wall (mm)
|SCH 80S Wall (mm)
|NPS 1/2 (DN 15)
|21.3 mm (0.840 in.)
|1.65 mm
|2.11 mm
|2.77 mm
|3.73 mm
|NPS 3/4 (DN 20)
|26.7 mm (1.050 in.)
|1.65 mm
|2.11 mm
|2.87 mm
|3.91 mm
|NPS 1 (DN 25)
|33.4 mm (1.315 in.)
|1.65 mm
|2.77 mm
|3.38 mm
|4.55 mm
|NPS 1-1/2 (DN 40)
|48.3 mm (1.900 in.)
|1.65 mm
|2.77 mm
|3.68 mm
|5.08 mm
|NPS 2 (DN 50)
|60.3 mm (2.375 in.)
|1.65 mm
|2.77 mm
|3.91 mm
|5.54 mm
|NPS 3 (DN 80)
|88.9 mm (3.500 in.)
|2.11 mm
|3.05 mm
|5.49 mm
|7.62 mm
|NPS 4 (DN 100)
|114.3 mm (4.500 in.)
|2.11 mm
|3.05 mm
|6.02 mm
|8.56 mm
|NPS 6 (DN 150)
|168.3 mm (6.625 in.)
|2.77 mm
|3.40 mm
|7.11 mm
|10.97 mm
|NPS 8 (DN 200)
|219.1 mm (8.625 in.)
|2.77 mm
|3.76 mm
|8.18 mm
|12.70 mm
Corrosion Testing and Quality Verification Protocols for ASTM A312 Pipes
To guarantee dependable performance in aggressive process streams, finished pipes undergo strict destructive and non-destructive quality testing:
Intergranular Corrosion Testing (ASTM A262 Practice E)
Representative specimens from each heat and heat-treatment lot are subjected to copper-copper sulfate-sulfuric acid boil testing (Strauss Test) followed by a 180-degree bend to verify zero intergranular cracking.
Non-Destructive Examination (NDE)
-
Hydrostatic Proof Testing: Every single pipe length must withstand internal water pressure calculated via Barlow's formula without leaking.
Eddy Current & Ultrasonic Examination: Serves as an ASTM-approved non-destructive alternative to detect longitudinal imperfections and wall laminations.
100% Positive Material Identification (PMI): Portable XRF analysis confirms exact chemical ratios of nickel, chromium, and molybdenum prior to packing.
Piping System Material Integration
In large processing refineries, engineers pair specialized Stainless Steel Pipe units with heavy-wall Seamless Steel Pipe or standard Carbon Steel Pipe runs across auxiliary non-corrosive utility sections to optimize capital expenditure.
ASTM A312 Stainless Steel Pipe Sourcing and Procurement Summary
Specifying certified ASTM A312 stainless steel pipe ensures exceptional corrosion resistance, code compliance under ASME B31.3, and structural safety across cryogenic and high-temperature environments. Verifying that materials are fully solution annealed, acid pickled, and passivated guarantees maximum passive chromium oxide (Cr2O3) protective performance.
Every piping order supplied by Cortec Steel is backed by authentic EN 10204 3.1 Mill Test Certificates (MTCs) detailing full chemical ladle analyses, mechanical yield/tensile/elongation values, ASTM A262 Practice E test results, and 100% hydrostatic and PMI verification reports. For certified mill inventories, custom beveling, and global project logistics, contact the technical sales engineers at Cortec Steel today.
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