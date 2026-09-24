Recognition Is The Starting Point, Responsibility Is The Mission China-Made Instrument Included In The Operating Procedures And User Guide For Pharmaceutical Testing Instruments

In 2025, the National Institutes for Food and Drug Control (NIFDC) released the new edition of the Operating Procedures and User Guide for Pharmaceutical Testing Instruments. Following practical operation and repeated verification by NIFDC experts, the complete operating procedure for HRHINS' Breath Simulator HRH-BRM2100 was included in Chapter 55, Page 1480.

In 2025, the NIFDC released the new edition of the Operating Procedures and User Guide for Pharmaceutical Testing Instruments. The NIFDC is the statutory authority and highest technical arbitration institution for the testing of drugs and biological products in China. The procedures and guidelines it publishes are not just a reference book, but also connect to the accumulation and iteration of China's pharmaceutical testing system over more than seventy years. For China's pharmaceutical testing industry, this means a more standardized and authoritative operational basis.

01 Over Seventy Years, the Pharmaceutical Testing System Continues to Improve

China's modern pharmaceutical testing endeavor began in 1950, a time when everything was awaiting reconstruction.

From the initial lack of testing capabilities to the continuous iteration and improvement of industry standards today, China's pharmaceutical testing cause has come a long way.

Behind drug safety lies an inseparable, continuously improving testing system. Through over seventy years of deep cultivation, generations of pharmaceutical testing professionals have continuously tackled various testing challenges, delivering China's testing technologies and standards in major public health events.

Every standard update and every procedural improvement is a footnote to the industry's journey toward standardization, systematization, and independence.

02 Inhaler Testing: Key Equipment Now Has a "National-Level Operational Reference"

In the field of inhaler testing, the standardization of instrument operation directly relates to the reliability and consistency of test results.

As important equipment in inhaler testing, the standardization of the operating procedures for breath simulators is of great significance.

In this edition of the Operating Procedures and User Guide for Pharmaceutical Testing Instruments, Prof. Li Ping and Prof. Zhang Rongqin from the Chengdu Institute for Drug Control were fully responsible for writing the independent operating procedure chapter for the breath simulator.

The breath simulator operating procedure included in this chapter corresponds to the HRH-BRM2100 made by HRHINS.

Following practical operation and repeated verification by NIFDC experts, the complete operating procedure was written into this national-level reference book-Chapter 55, Page 1480, includes the Breath Simulator HRH-BRM2100.

We are honored to participate in the process of building national pharmaceutical testing industry standards.

This inclusion provides a verified instrument operation reference for inhaler testing laboratories and pharmaceutical companies, helping to standardize industry testing.

03 From Chokepoints to Self-Reliance

In the field of related testing equipment, HRHINS has likewise not stopped its pace of independent research and development.

Our independently developed Multi-stage Cascade Impacto, as a domestic alternative product, successfully broke the long-term monopoly of overseas brand, provided the industry and customers with more choices, achieving independent controllability of this type of key testing equipment.

From the breath simulator to the multi-stage cascade impactor, from a single equipment to operating procedures, we always believe: key testing equipment should be mastered by ourselves.

04 Recognition is Just the Beginning; Responsibility is the Mission.

From the lack of testing capabilities in the early days of the founding of the People's Republic of China to the continuous iteration and improvement of industry standards today, China's pharmaceutical testing cause has come a long way.

HRHINS has been deeply engaged in laboratory instruments for sixteen years, overcome the key technical problems, and enabled domestic instruments to be written into national-level reference books.

Recognition is the starting point, responsibility is the mission. In the future, HRHINS will continue to deeply cultivate the field of laboratory instruments, with more reliable instruments and more comprehensive services, and continuing to strive for the standardization, localization, and independent controllability of the industry.

About Us

Beijing Huironghe Technology Co., Ltd., (overseas brand "HRHINS") founded in 2010 with a registered capital of 10 million yuan, is located in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area. The company specializes in the R&D, production, sales, and technical services for inhalation toxicity, genetic toxicity, inhaler testing, aerosol detection, and lab automation systems.