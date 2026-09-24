GI Pipe Full Form: Meaning, Technical Specifications, And Engineering Guide
|GI Pipe Class
|Standard Color Code
|Wall Thickness Category
|Standard Proof Pressure
|Typical Engineering Scope
|Class A (Class A1 / Light)
|Yellow Band (or Brown)
|Light Wall Gauge
|50 bar (725 PSI)
|Low-pressure air lines, greenhouse frameworks, conduit
|Class B (Medium)
|Blue Band
|Standard / Medium Gauge
|50 bar (725 PSI)
|Potable municipal water, plumbing risers, HVAC loops
|Class C (Heavy)
|Red Band
|Heavy Wall Gauge
|50 bar (725 PSI)
|High-pressure fire protection, industrial steam, deep wells
BS 1387 Class B (Medium) Sizing and Weight Dimensions
Class B represents the most widely installed GI pipe schedule globally. The table below outlines critical dimensional parameters across standard nominal bore sizes:
|Nominal Bore (NPS / DN)
|Outside Diameter (OD) - mm
|Wall Thickness (mm)
|Plain End Weight (kg/m)
|Screwed & Socketed Weight (kg/m)
|1/2 in. (DN 15)
|21.3 mm
|2.65 mm
|1.22 kg/m
|1.23 kg/m
|3/4 in. (DN 20)
|26.9 mm
|2.65 mm
|1.58 kg/m
|1.59 kg/m
|1 in. (DN 25)
|33.7 mm
|3.25 mm
|2.44 kg/m
|2.46 kg/m
|1-1/4 in. (DN 32)
|42.4 mm
|3.25 mm
|3.14 kg/m
|3.17 kg/m
|1-1/2 in. (DN 40)
|48.3 mm
|3.25 mm
|3.61 kg/m
|3.65 kg/m
|2 in. (DN 50)
|60.3 mm
|3.65 mm
|5.10 kg/m
|5.17 kg/m
|2-1/2 in. (DN 65)
|76.1 mm
|3.65 mm
|6.51 kg/m
|6.63 kg/m
|3 in. (DN 80)
|88.9 mm
|4.05 mm
|8.47 kg/m
|8.64 kg/m
|4 in. (DN 100)
|114.3 mm
|4.50 mm
|12.10 kg/m
|12.40 kg/m
|6 in. (DN 150)
|165.1 mm
|4.85 mm
|19.20 kg/m
|19.80 kg/m
To maintain leak-free system integrity on site, threaded Class B and Class C pipes are joined using precision-tapered BSPT/NPT threads paired with heavy-duty threaded galvanized pipe fittings, including galvanized elbows, reducing tees, and full couplings.
Technical Comparison: GI Pipe vs MS Pipe vs GP Pipe vs Seamless GI
Balancing project budgets against environmental durability requires evaluating GI pipe against competing carbon steel options:
1. GI Pipe vs. MS (Mild Steel) Pipe
While GI pipe features a heavy post-forming thermal zinc coating, MS pipe is supplied bare, oiled, or painted with black rust-preventative varnish. Black MS pipe is mandatory for fuel gas lines-where zinc reacts with trace sulfur compounds to form clogging scale-whereas GI pipe is strictly required for aerated water distribution.
2. GI Pipe vs. GP (Pre-Galvanized) Pipe
GP pipes are roll-formed from pre-galvanized steel strip, carrying a thin zinc layer of only 60 to 180 g/m2 (8 to 25 μm), with the weld seam metalized via spray. In contrast, batch hot-dip GI pipe features a coating three to four times thicker (400 to 600 g/m2) that completely encases the weld line. For structural columns, solar racking, and outdoor frames, contractors frequently specify square and rectangular GI hollow pipe sections over light GP tubing to resist severe soil and atmospheric moisture.
3. Welded GI vs. Seamless GI Pipe
Standard GI pipe utilizes a high-frequency Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) seam. However, for critical high-pressure hydraulic circuits or subterranean wellbores subject to extreme bending loads, engineers reference our technical comparison on GI pipe welded vs seamless to decide when the seamless E = 1.00 joint efficiency factor justifies its higher procurement cost.
Core Engineering Applications of GI Pipe Systems
Due to its high mechanical impact resistance, predictable tensile strength, and self-healing zinc patina, GI pipe serves as the primary fluid and structural conduit across major construction sectors:
Municipal Potable Water Supply and Plumbing
Hot-dip galvanized pipelines provide certified drinking water conveyance, wellbore casing risers, and drainage systems, preventing internal red-water rust and biofilm accumulation over multi-decade lifespans.
Automatic Fire Sprinkler Distribution
In commercial warehouses, shopping complexes, and parking structures, wet and dry sprinkler networks depend on heavy-wall galvanized piping. Specifying dual-certified UL-listed fire protection pipe ensures that the piping withstands rapid 300 PSI pressure surges while preventing internal rust flakes from clogging delicate sprinkler discharge nozzles.
Scaffolding Towers and Highway Infrastructure
In civil infrastructure, modular access scaffolding manufactured to EN 39 / BS 1139 mandates galvanized steel tubing to resist repeated mechanical impact, site friction, and year-round outdoor weather exposure.
GI Pipe Inspection Protocols and Certified Sourcing from Cortec Steel
Procuring authentic GI pipe requires verifying coating uniformity, thread concentricity, and pressure containment limits. Specifying materials manufactured to BS 1387, EN 10255, or ASTM A53 eliminates on-site assembly failures and premature corrosion at the weld line.
Every shipment delivered by Cortec Steel is accompanied by complete EN 10204 3.1 Mill Test Certificates (MTCs). These reports verify:
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Chemical Analysis: Controlled carbon, sulfur (S ≤ 0.030%), and phosphorus (P ≤ 0.030%) chemistry.
Mechanical Properties: Verified yield strength (≥ 195 to 240 MPa), tensile limits, and flattening ductility across the weld seam.
Zinc Coating Integrity: Magnetic thickness measurements (ASTM B499) and copper sulfate dipping tests (Preece Test per ASTM A239) confirming uniform zinc distribution.
Pressure Testing: 100% factory hydrostatic proof testing held at 50 bar (725 PSI) for a minimum of 5 seconds.
For certified BS 1387 and EN 10255 galvanized piping stock, custom cut-and-threaded lengths with protective socket couplings, and integrated international project shipping, contact the technical engineering desk at Cortec Steel today.
About us
CORTEC STEEL is specialized in integrated steel pipe solutions covering manufacturing, stocking and distribution, Certified to ISO 9001, ISO 45001, ISO18001, API 5L, API 5CT, EN 10219, FM, UL and CNAS certificates. With advanced manufacturing systems, we make 200,000 metric tons of steel pipes annually and maintain a 30,000-ton stockpile to ensure rapid response times without compromising quality.. Rigorous quality assurance protocols, including ultrasonic testing (UT), radiographer inspection (RT), and laser-based dimensional verification, guarantee material traceability and compliance with global engineering benchmarks.
As an independent entity specializing in integrated steel pipe solutions, Cortec Steel Limited is proud of its history and is not affiliated with any other company sharing a similar name, such as Cortec Corporation.
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