Meet You At The 140Th Canton Fair For New Global Trade And Business Opportunities

Dear Valued Customers,

We sincerely invite you to visit our booth at the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair).

We will bring our products: adult diapers, disposable underpad and sanitary pads for display.

Booth No.: 10.2J40 Venue: No.382 Yuejiang Middle Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China

Date: 31 Oct-04 Nov

We look forward to meeting you in Guangzhou, a beautiful city of South China.

Best regards,

Tianjin Jieya Women's hygiene products Co.,Ltd

About us

Tianjin Jieya Women's Hygiene Products Co.,ltd,we are china manufacturing and trading combo and specialized in Hygiene products found in 1996 with CE&ISO have more than 10 years export and OEM brand package experience. Mainly:adult diaper,adult diaper pants,underpad,sanitary napkins,pantyliners and pet pads. We have manufacture expereince 28 years in sanitary napkins,21+years in underpad(pet pads)12 years in adult diaper and 10 years in adult diaper pants. Hope we can work together to bring you more customize specific needs and margin welcome OEM orders, and also looking for agents all over the world to distribute our brands in global markets, and of course we will definitely provide a marketing support. For long term developments and business relationship, we always consider best quality control as one of our principle strategy. By best machine, excellent technology, experienced workers, innovation, relentless R&D enables us to provide quality products. With talented QC inspect from raw materials, online productions and finished products. Customer care is our first priority; we analyze each feed back positive or negative forwarded by a customer to excel in our products and services.