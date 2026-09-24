Safadi Denounces Iranian Attacks On Jordan, Arab States

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met on Thursday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, the two top diplomats discussed efforts to end escalation and secure a lasting ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Safadi and Araghchi also discussed efforts to reach a lasting ceasefire and a“genuine” and comprehensive resolution to the crisis, the statement said.

Safadi stressed the need for concerted efforts to restore calm and achieve lasting security and stability in the region, based on safeguarding the security of all regional states, respecting international law and the principles of good-neighborliness, and refraining from interference in the internal affairs of states.

He also stressed the importance of respecting freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Safadi reiterated Jordan's condemnation of Iranian attacks on Jordan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and called for an immediate end to such attacks.

He said that Jordan would continue to take all necessary and available measures to confront the attacks and protect its territory, sovereignty and citizens.

Safadi also stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in addressing the underlying causes of tension and escalation that have persisted in recent years and in establishing greater security and stability across the region.