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Joel Garrett

Joel Garrett


2026-09-24 07:13:54
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Exercise Science and Physiology, Griffith University
Profile Articles

I am a Lecturer in Exercise Science and Physiology at Griffith University. I am an applied sport scientist and strength and conditioning coach with an area of expertise in performance development, fatigue management, and musculoskeletal prevention and rehabilitation.

My research focuses on injury prevention, specifically sports-related concussions, and developing and monitoring performance. I was the recipient of an industry co-funded PhD from Port Adelaide Football Club in the Australian Football League, where I concurrently worked as a sport scientist and strength and conditioning coach. My PhD thesis developed a novel tool for monitoring neuromuscular fatigue. I am currently leading a research team investigating strategies to mitigate sports-related concussions and strategies to improve recovery. I am also involved in investigating strategies to improve para-powerlifting performance.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Exercise Science and Physiology, Griffith University
Education
  • 2020 University of South Australia, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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