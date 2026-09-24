Matthew Firth
- Research Fellow in Medieval History, Flinders University
Matthew Firth is Research Fellow in Medieval History at Flinders University, supported by an Australian Research Council Discovery Early Career Researcher Award. His research focuses on historiography, cultural memory, and the transmission of historical narrative across time and place. He has particular specialisations in the history and literature of early medieval England and Scandinavia.Experience
- 2022–present Associate lecturer, Flinders University
- 2022 Flinders University, PhD 2017 University of New England, MHist 2003 University of Sydney, BA
- 2026 The Tenth Century as a Locus for Institutional Queenship in England, Haskins Society Journal 2025 Medieval English Attitudes to the Outside World, Parergon 2025 Æthelflæd and the Lacunae in Cotton Charter VIII.27 (S221), Notes & Queries 2025 Remembering England: Cultural Memory in the Sagas of Icelanders, 2025 'Cesare splendidior': Anglo-Norman Memories of Æthelflæd of Mercia, Pre-conquest History and its Medieval Reception: Writing England's Past 2025 Pre-conquest History and its Medieval Reception: Writing England's Past, 2025 Víking Across Conversion: Depictions of Víkingar in the Sagas of Icelanders, Journal of Medieval History 2024 What's in a Name? Tracing the Origins of Alfred's 'the Great', English Historical Review 2024 Early English Queens, 850-1000: Potestas Reginae, 2024 Eadwig's Coronation Scandal: Sexuality, Rhetoric and the Vulnerability of Reputation, Premodern Ruling Sexualities: Representation, Identity, and Power 2023 Saxo Grammaticus's Account of the Viking Age Site on the Danish Island of Hjarnø in Gesta Danorum, Scandinavian Studies 2023 The Lonely Afterlives of Early English Queens, Neophilologus 2023 Memories of Viking Age Cultural Contact: England in the Íslendingasögur, Studies in Medieval and Renaissance History 2023 Rage and Lust in the Afterlives of King Edgar the Peaceful, Emotional Alterity in the Medieval North Sea World 2023 Parallels for cetacean trap feeding and tread‐water feeding in the historical record across two millennia, Marine Mammal Science 2023 Identifying Queenship in Pre-Conquest England, Norman to Plantagenet Consorts 2023 The Vikings and Francia, 799–936, Routledge Handbook of French History 2022 On the Dating of the Norse Siege of Chester, Notes & Queries 2022 Deconstructing the Female Antagonist of the Coronation Scandal in B's Vita Dunstani, English Studies 2020 Kingship and Maritime Power in 10th‐Century England, International Journal of Nautical Archaeology 2020 Æthelred II 'the Unready' and the Role of Kingship in Gunnlaugs saga Ormstungu, The Court Historian 2020 The Character of the Treacherous Woman in the passiones of Early Medieval English Royal Martyrs, Royal Studies Journal 2019 The Broken Body in Eleventh to Thirteenth-Century Anglo-Scandinavian Literature, Comitatus 2018 The Politics of Hegemony and the 'Empires' of Anglo-Saxon England, Cerae 2017 Constructing a King: William of Malmesbury and the Life of Æthelstan, Journal of the Australian Early Medieval Association 2017 Integration, Assimilation, Annexation: Æthelstan and the Anglo-Saxon Hegemony in York, Melbourne Historical Journal 2016 London Under Danish Rule: Cnut's Politics and Policies as a Demonstration of Power, Eras 2016 Allegories of Sight: Blinding and Power in Late Anglo-Saxon England, Cerae
- 2026 Humfrey Wanley Visiting Fellowship Role: Fellow Funding Source: Bodleian Libraries, University of Oxford 2025 Discovery Early Career Researcher Award Role: Fellow Funding Source: Australian Research Council 2024 Early Career Fellowship Role: Fellow Funding Source: Australian Historical Association 2024 Humanities Travelling Fellowship Role: Fellow Funding Source: Australian Academy of the Humanities 2023 Early Career Fellowship Role: Fellow Funding Source: Australian and New Zealand Association for Medieval and Early Modern Studies 2019 Flinders University Research Scholarship Role: PhD Researcher (Medieval Studies) Funding Source: Flinders University
- Royal Historical Society Australian and New Zealand Association for Medieval and Early Modern Studies Australian Early Medieval Association Viking Society for Northern Research Australian Historical Association
- British And Irish Literature (200503) British History (210305) European History (Excl. British, Classical Greek And Roman) (210307)
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