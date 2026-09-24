Matthew Firth is Research Fellow in Medieval History at Flinders University, supported by an Australian Research Council Discovery Early Career Researcher Award. His research focuses on historiography, cultural memory, and the transmission of historical narrative across time and place. He has particular specialisations in the history and literature of early medieval England and Scandinavia.

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