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TSX Finishes In Red
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Markets in Toronto got bounced around Thursday, but made progress toward the end, still finished in negative territory.
The TSX came off its lows of the morning, but still lost 44.97 points to conclude Thursday at 35,706.46.
The Canadian dollar shed 0.16 cents to 70.74 cents.
In company news, communications and software firm BlackBerry was scheduled to report quarterly results on Thursday. BlackBerry changed direction by the close and gained 43 cents, or 3.6%, to $12.27.
Heavyweight financial stocks gave up earlier gains, with shares of banks TD Bank recovering 17 cents to $168.66, while Royal Bank of Canada reclaimed 76 cents to $282.11.
Elsewhere, Kinross Gold shed $4.41, or 11.3%, to $34.50, after the miner lowered its 2026 and 2027 attributable production guidance.
Among health-care concerns, Curaleaf sank 78 cents, or 4.6%, to $16.02, while units of Chartwell Retirement Residences slid 53 cents, or 2.6%, to $19.92.
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada says the number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer was up by 26,100 (+0.1%) in July, following three consecutive increases from March to June, totaling 124,200 (+0.7%).
On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was up 171,900 (+0.9%) in July.
Retail sales decreased 0.7% to $73.7 billion in July. Sales were down in eight of nine subsectors, led by declines at general merchandise retailers.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange skidded 10.82 points, or 1.2%, to 913.91.
Eight of the 12 subgroups were lower, health-care issues ailing 2,9%, consumer discretionary stocks down 1.8%, and gold, off 1.5%.
The four gainers were led by information technology, better by 2.2%, energy, rumbling 1.3%, and consumer staples, nicking higher 0.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks wavered on Thursday, with traders digesting another move higher on Treasury yields as well as a report of the U.S. and Iran potentially reaching a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
The Dow Jones Industrials backtracked $161.70 points to 51,349,89
The S&P 500 index leaned lower 1.8 points to 7,704.23.
The NASDAQ Composite inched forward 3.34 points to 26,939.37
Oracle shares sank five dollars, or 3.5%, to $139.53, after Bloomberg News reported that the company was citing force majeure in order to protect itself from a data center project being built in New Mexico if it is delayed.
Darden Restaurants, the parent of Olive Garden and LongHorn, shed $6.38, or 3%, to $207.31, on the back of its fiscal first-quarter results.
MGM Resorts International shares tumbled $4.17, or 11%, to $33.68, after Barry Diller's People withdrew its proposal to buy the casino giant.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury dropped sharply, raising yields to 5.19% from Wednesday's 5.11%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained $3.06 to $95.22 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dropped $8.90 to $4,309.50 U.S. an ounce.
Markets in Toronto got bounced around Thursday, but made progress toward the end, still finished in negative territory.
The TSX came off its lows of the morning, but still lost 44.97 points to conclude Thursday at 35,706.46.
The Canadian dollar shed 0.16 cents to 70.74 cents.
In company news, communications and software firm BlackBerry was scheduled to report quarterly results on Thursday. BlackBerry changed direction by the close and gained 43 cents, or 3.6%, to $12.27.
Heavyweight financial stocks gave up earlier gains, with shares of banks TD Bank recovering 17 cents to $168.66, while Royal Bank of Canada reclaimed 76 cents to $282.11.
Elsewhere, Kinross Gold shed $4.41, or 11.3%, to $34.50, after the miner lowered its 2026 and 2027 attributable production guidance.
Among health-care concerns, Curaleaf sank 78 cents, or 4.6%, to $16.02, while units of Chartwell Retirement Residences slid 53 cents, or 2.6%, to $19.92.
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada says the number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer was up by 26,100 (+0.1%) in July, following three consecutive increases from March to June, totaling 124,200 (+0.7%).
On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was up 171,900 (+0.9%) in July.
Retail sales decreased 0.7% to $73.7 billion in July. Sales were down in eight of nine subsectors, led by declines at general merchandise retailers.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange skidded 10.82 points, or 1.2%, to 913.91.
Eight of the 12 subgroups were lower, health-care issues ailing 2,9%, consumer discretionary stocks down 1.8%, and gold, off 1.5%.
The four gainers were led by information technology, better by 2.2%, energy, rumbling 1.3%, and consumer staples, nicking higher 0.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks wavered on Thursday, with traders digesting another move higher on Treasury yields as well as a report of the U.S. and Iran potentially reaching a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
The Dow Jones Industrials backtracked $161.70 points to 51,349,89
The S&P 500 index leaned lower 1.8 points to 7,704.23.
The NASDAQ Composite inched forward 3.34 points to 26,939.37
Oracle shares sank five dollars, or 3.5%, to $139.53, after Bloomberg News reported that the company was citing force majeure in order to protect itself from a data center project being built in New Mexico if it is delayed.
Darden Restaurants, the parent of Olive Garden and LongHorn, shed $6.38, or 3%, to $207.31, on the back of its fiscal first-quarter results.
MGM Resorts International shares tumbled $4.17, or 11%, to $33.68, after Barry Diller's People withdrew its proposal to buy the casino giant.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury dropped sharply, raising yields to 5.19% from Wednesday's 5.11%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained $3.06 to $95.22 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dropped $8.90 to $4,309.50 U.S. an ounce.
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