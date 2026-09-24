Bitcoin Holds Steady As ONDO Gains Amid US Treasury Yield Surge

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin 's performance during US hours was marked by sharp interest-rate-driven swings, as the yield on the US 10-year Treasury note pushed to its highest level in nearly two decades. BTC briefly slipped below $83,000 before stabilizing around the mid-$84,000s, underscoring how quickly macro headlines are feeding into crypto sentiment.

Among altcoins, Ondo 's token stood out. ONDO reclaimed the $0.50 area for the first time since December 2025, moving higher as BlackRock -backed Ondo Intelligent Portfolios launched on both Ethereum and BNB Chain.

Bitcoin dipped briefly below $83,000 before attempting to regain $84,500 as US Treasury yields rose. The US 10-year yield reached 5.18%-its highest since July 2007-while the 30-year yield hit 5.46%. ONDO returned to $0.50, supported by the launch of BlackRock -linked Ondo Intelligent Portfolios. The new Ondo offering supports non-US users and deploys portfolio settlement via CoW Protocol and CoW DAO. FX pressure in Japan, highlighted by a prominent macro voice, adds another layer of risk to Treasury-market sensitivity.

Key takeawaysTreasury yields rise again as BTC struggles to hold key levels

Thursday's volatility aligned closely with a renewed move higher in US bond yields. According to TradingView data cited in the report, the 10-year Treasury yield rose more than 4 basis points to 5.18%, the highest level since July 2007. The 30-year yield also climbed to 5.46%, reclaiming highs last seen in 2004.

One catalyst mentioned for the day's bond-market dynamics was a scheduled US Treasury buyback of up to $6 billion in bonds maturing in roughly 20 to 30 years-part of a broader effort to improve liquidity in long-dated debt markets. Even with that planned operation, yields still pushed higher, reflecting persistent demand for safety assets at higher return levels rather than easing conditions for risk markets.

Higher yields tend to pressure non-yielding assets like Bitcoin by increasing the opportunity cost of holding risk. However, the report also notes that BTC has continued its August rally and has challenged earlier bearish expectations tied to Bitcoin's traditional four-year cycle.

Japan's yen weakness could feed back into US yields

Beyond the US, the article points to growing sensitivity in international bond and currency markets. It notes that global bond markets weakened while the Japanese yen faced renewed pressure.

Mohamed A. El-Erian, president of Queen's College Cambridge, wrote on X that the yen has weakened back toward 159 per US dollar and is approaching a zone where FX intervention has historically occurred. He added that Japanese foreign exchange intervention often involves selling US securities to buy yen, which could in turn add yield pressure to a Treasury market already described as sensitive.

For crypto traders, this matters because currency-driven moves can reinforce rate volatility. If intervention risks rise, the knock-on effect can be higher US yields, tighter financial conditions, and renewed caution toward assets that compete with yields for capital.

ONDO rebounds to $0.50 as Ondo Intelligent Portfolios go live

While Bitcoin traded in a narrow but uneasy band, ONDO showed a clear bid. CoinGecko data cited in the report indicates ONDO rose back to the $0.50 level in the last 24 hours, a psychologically important break as the token hadn't traded there since December 2025.

The rally came despite political uncertainty around the US cryptocurrency regulatory environment, with the article referencing the failure of the CLARITY Act to pass a procedural vote in the US Senate. (That development can influence broader risk appetite, even if it is not directly tied to tokenized-real-world-assets.)

More directly, ONDO's move was tied to a product launch: the report says BlackRock-backed Ondo Intelligent Portfolios started trading on Thursday. It also highlights the positioning of the offering: while many tokenized real-world asset products focus on tokenizing individual stocks or commodities, this new structure is designed to let non-US users purchase tokenized shares in diversified portfolios.

Ethereum and BNB Chain deployment, with settlement via CoW Protocol

The article specifies that the Ondo Intelligent Portfolios tokens went live on both Ethereum and BNB Chain. Settlement is handled through CoW Protocol and CoW DAO, per a statement attributed to CoW's X account.

Three portfolio tokens were named as tracking model strategies developed by BlackRock for Ondo: BLKHIon (High Income), BLKDIGon (Diversified Growth), and BLKGRWon (High Growth). The launch ties ONDO's near-term narrative to demand for regulated-style portfolio access rather than single-asset tokenization alone-an important distinction for investors watching the RWA sector's maturation.

For ONDO holders, the market impact to watch is whether this product-driven momentum can sustain beyond the initial listing effect. RWA tokens can be sensitive to onboarding and liquidity conditions, so traders often look for follow-through in volume and sustained trading activity after the first days of a launch.

Looking ahead, investors should monitor whether rising Treasury yields persist after the recent move to 5.18% on the 10-year, and whether yen weakness continues to escalate FX-intervention risk. On the RWA side, the key question is how quickly Ondo Intelligent Portfolios build traction with non-US users and whether Ethereum and BNB Chain liquidity supports durable demand for the $0.50 reclaim.

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