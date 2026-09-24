Smartadvocate Named No. 1 In Five Categories In New York Law Journal's Best Of 2026 Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SmartAdvocate Marks 11 Consecutive Years of Recognition, Earning Four Hall of Fame Honors

Melville, NY, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartAdvocate, the award-winning legal case management software trusted by more than 20,000 legal professionals nationwide, is proud to announce another outstanding showing in the New York Law Journal's Best of 2026 awards, earning first place in five categories and Hall of Fame recognition in four.

The 2026 honors mark the 11th consecutive year SmartAdvocate has been recognized by New York Law Journal readers, continuing more than a decade of top rankings across key legal technology categories.

SmartAdvocate was named the No. 1 winner in:

● Case Management Software - Hall of Fame

● Document Management Solution

● Entity Management System/Company - Hall of Fame

● Matter Management Systems - Hall of Fame

● Practice Management Software - Hall of Fame

“Being recognized by New York Law Journal readers for the 11th consecutive year is an incredible honor,” said Allison Rampolla, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at SmartAdvocate.“These awards are especially meaningful because they reflect the opinions of the legal professionals we build SmartAdvocate to serve. As we continue to expand the platform with new technology, including SmartIntelligenceTM AI-powered features, our focus remains the same: giving law firms the tools they need to manage their cases and their firms more effectively.”

SmartAdvocate's continued recognition comes during a year of significant product innovation. In 2026, the company introduced SmartIntelligenceTM, bringing AI-powered capabilities into the SmartAdvocate platform to help firms improve intake, reduce time spent on document-intensive and administrative work, enhance communications, and gain deeper insight from case information.

The latest New York Law Journal honors add to SmartAdvocate's long history of recognition for its case, document, matter, entity, and practice management capabilities. Four Hall of Fame distinctions further demonstrate the consistency of SmartAdvocate's performance and the trust legal professionals have placed in the platform year after year.

“We are grateful to everyone who voted for SmartAdvocate and to the thousands of legal professionals who rely on our software every day,” Rampolla added.“Eleven years of recognition motivates us to keep raising the bar for what law firms should expect from their case management technology.”

About SmartAdvocate

SmartAdvocate is a fully customizable, award-winning case management software used by more than 20,000 legal professionals. Built for today's litigation firms, the platform helps attorneys and legal staff manage cases, documents, communications, reporting, and firm operations in a single, unified system. At the core of SmartAdvocate's innovation strategy is built-in SmartIntelligenceTMAI features that help firms improve intake, automate document-intensive processes, enhance communications, and gain deeper insight from case data. With more than 175 integrations and direct access to responsive, in-house support, training, and implementation teams, SmartAdvocate combines innovative technology with personal service. These resources help law firms operate more efficiently and achieve stronger outcomes.

SOURCE: SmartAdvocate

Contact: Allison Rampolla, SVP of Sales & Marketing, SmartAdvocate LLC, 516-715-0736 (Direct),...

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Allison Rampolla

allison [at] smartadvocate.com



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