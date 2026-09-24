Virginia's Newest Residential Addiction Treatment Campus Opens September 28 In Clintwood, Virginia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CLINTWOOD, VA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Virginia's Newest Residential Addiction Treatment Campus Opens September 28 in Clintwood, Adding 112 Beds to Southwest VirginiaThe Dickenson County center brings ASAM Level 3.5 residential treatment and dual diagnosis care to a region where the nearest bed has often been hours awayCLINTWOOD, Va. - For years, families in Virginia's coalfield counties ran into the same wall when a loved one was finally ready for help: the nearest residential bed was hours away, and frequently across a state line. That changes this month.Wildwood Recovery Center opens at 230 Chip Mill Road in Clintwood, bringing 112 residential treatment beds to Dickenson County and beginning admissions September 28. The campus serves both men and women, housing residents in seven separate 16-bed dormitories with gender-separated accommodations - small enough that clinical staff know every resident by name, structured enough to keep the environment safe.Structured Residential Care Under One RoofWildwood provides clinically managed, high-intensity residential treatment at ASAM Level 3.5 - a structured, live-in setting for adults who need more than outpatient care can offer to build the skills and stability for lasting recovery. A multidisciplinary clinical team guides each resident through a full daily schedule of therapeutic programming, so the work of recovery happens every day, not just during an appointment.Residential treatment at Wildwood includes medication-assisted treatment where clinically appropriate, dual diagnosis care for co-occurring mental health conditions, cognitive behavioral therapy, psychiatric services, individual and group counseling, recovery skills building and recreational therapy.Case management runs alongside the clinical work. Staff help residents untangle the practical obstacles that so often undo early recovery: housing, transportation, benefits, court obligations, and repairing relationships with family. Discharge planning begins well before discharge, with referrals and alumni support built into the plan.Why Dickenson CountyPlacing a campus this size in the rural area of Virginia was a deliberate choice. Residents of Haysi, Grundy, Norton, Wise and Big Stone Gap have historically traveled far outside the region to reach residential addiction treatment in Virginia, and distance is not a minor inconvenience. It separates people from the family members who anchor their recovery, it complicates family participation in treatment, and it gives anyone on the fence one more reason to put off the first phone call.Keeping care close also changes what happens after discharge. A resident who completes treatment forty minutes from home returns to a support network, a case manager and an alumni group that are still within reach - not four hours behind them.Wildwood expects to serve families from Bristol, Abingdon, Richlands and Lebanon as well, and accepts clients from across the Commonwealth.Insurance and AdmissionsWildwood accepts Virginia Medicaid along with major commercial plans including Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthcare. Admissions staff can verify benefits by phone.Start the Conversation TodayAdmissions are open now. Families, individuals and referring providers can call (276) 409-5343, email..., or visit wildwoodrecoveryva to begin the intake process or ask a question on behalf of someone you love.About Wildwood Recovery CenterWildwood Recovery Center is a comprehensive residential substance use disorder treatment center in Clintwood, Virginia, serving men and women from across Southwest Virginia and the Commonwealth. The 112-bed campus provides ASAM Level 3.5 residential treatment, medication-assisted treatment, dual diagnosis care and case management, guided by the center's THRIVES values. Learn more at wildwoodrecoveryva.

Robyn Hawkins

Wildwood Recovery Center

+1 276-409-5343

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Virginia's Newest Residential Addiction Treatment Campus Opens September 28 in Clintwood, Virginia News Provided By MGMT Digital September 24, 2026, 21:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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