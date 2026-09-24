Pdfrest Turn Print-Ready PDF Prep Into An API Call

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Six REST API tools built on the Adobe PDF Library automate PDF/X, color conversion, transparency flattening, and PostScript output, cloud or self-hosted.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A PDF that looks perfect on screen can still fail on press. Transparency that renders cleanly in a viewer bands at the RIP. RGB that matches the brand on a monitor shifts on paper. A missing bleed box gets a job bounced from imposition. Every one of those failures is found late, fixed by hand, and paid for in reprints.pdfRest, by Datalogics, today announced that the fixes are now REST API calls, as the print industry gathers in Las Vegas for PRINTING United Expo 2026. The pdfRest prepress suite gives print service providers, prepress teams, publishers, and print software developers six tools that take a customer's PDF from intake to production-ready without an operator opening it: Convert to PDF/X, Convert PDF Colors, Flatten Transparencies, Rasterize PDF, Set Page Boxes, and the newly released PDF to PostScript. Every tool is built on the Adobe PDF Library and Adobe PDF Converter, the same Datalogics-licensed technology that has sat underneath commercial print workflows for decades.Refry a PDF Without a DesktopThe new PDF to PostScript tool does what prepress operators have done by hand in Distiller for twenty years: export a problem PDF to PostScript and bring it back as a clean file that legacy RIPs and imposition systems accept. Paired with Convert to PDF and support, pdfRest makes that round trip a repeatable two-call workflow that runs on every job in a queue, not just the ones someone had time to fix.Six Tools, One PipelineConvert to PDF/X produces conforming PDF/X-1a, PDF/X-3, or PDF/X-4 files with color space, font embedding, and structure enforced.Convert PDF Colors moves RGB to CMYK and between other spaces using ICC profiles, with rendering intent control.Flatten Transparencies resolves compositing before the file reaches a RIP that cannot.Rasterize PDF renders pages to raster at a specified resolution for variable-data, wide-format, and legacy systems.Set Page Boxes sets MediaBox, CropBox, BleedBox, TrimBox, and ArtBox so files arrive with the geometry the workflow expects.PDF to PostScript outputs PostScript for RIPs, print servers, and production systems that still speak it.Each tool does one job. Chained through pdfRest's resource IDs, they run as one intake pipeline that conditions every incoming file the same way, whatever state it arrived in.Who It's ForPrint Service Providers and Trade Shops: Build intake automation that validates and conditions incoming customer files before they reach prepress, eliminating manual review steps on high-volume jobs.Prepress Operators and Color Specialists: Automate color conversion, transparency flattening, and PDF/X conformance across entire job queues, applying consistent settings to every file.Publishers and Agencies: Run files through the pipeline prior to delivery, catching geometry errors, color space mismatches, and compliance failures before submission.Software Developers: Integrate full prepress functionality directly into print MIS, web-to-print, or workflow automation platforms through a single REST API."Every tool in this suite exists because print production has a real, specific failure mode that costs real money," said Eric Shore, Chief Innovation Officer at Datalogics. "We built each one to close a specific gap -- color conversion, transparency, page geometry, standards compliance, PostScript output -- and we built them to work together in a single pipeline. A print shop or a developer integrating these tools is not adding features. They are removing the points where files fail."The complete pdfRest prepress suite is available immediately for testing and integration. Developers can review parameters, explore payload examples, and access the interactive API Lab with a free account at pdfrest. For enterprise organizations requiring self-hosted deployment, the full suite is also available in the pdfRest API Toolkit Container.About pdfRest:pdfRest, by Datalogics, provides a comprehensive suite of REST API tools for robust and reliable PDF processing. With a lineage tracing back to the early days of typesetting and the foundational development of PDF technology, pdfRest enables seamless integration of powerful PDF functionalities into any application or workflow, offering both managed cloud and self-hosted solutions for maximum flexibility, security, and control. Learn more at pdfrest.

Lisa Carrano

Datalogics, Inc.

+1 312-853-8200

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pdfRest Turn Print-Ready PDF Prep Into an API Call News Provided By Datalogics, Inc. September 24, 2026, 21:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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