TWO BERG HOSPITALITY STEAKHOUSES NAMED AMONG HOUSTON's BEST BY MODERN LUXURY

Double Cut Colorado from B&B Butcher's

B&B Butchers and Turner's Cut secure top steakhouse rankings, marking a standout year for Berg Hospitality.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two Berg Hospitality Group concepts have been named among the best steakhouses in Houston by Houston Modern Luxury, with B&B Butchers & Restaurant and Turner's Cut both earning spots on the publication's recently released The 11 Best Steakhouses in Houston.The August 2026 feature highlights 11 Houston restaurants spanning longtime steakhouse institutions and newer arrivals, recognizing destinations distinguished by premium beef, service and memorable dining experiences.The inclusion of two Berg Hospitality restaurants reflects the Houston-based group's approach to the steakhouse category, with each concept pairing premium sourcing and service with a distinctly different sense of place and atmosphere.“B&B and Turner's Cut are very different restaurants, and that is intentional,” said Benjamin Berg, founder and CEO of Berg Hospitality Group.“We want each of our concepts to have its own personality and create an experience that begins the moment a guest walks through the door. At the same time, the fundamentals - exceptional products, attention to detail and genuine hospitality - have to remain consistent. Having both restaurants recognized by Houston Modern Luxury is a meaningful acknowledgment of the teams that bring those experiences to life every day.”B&B Butchers & Restaurant, located at 1814 Washington Ave., occupies a restored historic building overlooking downtown Houston. Berg opened the restaurant in 2015 as his first Houston concept, combining a traditional upscale steakhouse with a working butcher shop. The building's character remains central to the experience, balancing the feel of a classic American steakhouse with views of the skyline and an upstairs rooftop terrace that has become a popular setting for celebrations and private events.Certified by the Kobe Beef Association, B&B was recognized by Houston Modern Luxury for its A5-certified Kobe beef, in-house dry-aged USDA Prime steaks and broad selection of premium cuts butchered on-site. The menu extends beyond steak to seafood and caviar, while an extensive wine program and lively weekend brunch give the restaurant an identity that stretches beyond the traditional steakhouse dinner.More than a decade after opening, B&B remains the foundation of Berg Hospitality Group, which has since grown into a portfolio of distinctive restaurant concepts across Texas.At the other end of the spectrum is Turner's Cut, one of Berg Hospitality's newest and most luxurious concepts. Located at 811 Buffalo Park Drive, Suite 160, within Houston's Autry Park development overlooking Buffalo Bayou Park, the restaurant was conceived as an intimate, contemporary interpretation of the classic steakhouse.Its richly appointed dining room, polished service and lively bar create a setting designed as much around the evening itself as the meal. Houston Modern Luxury highlighted Turner's Cut for its precise preparation of rare cuts, premium Wagyu and Colorado lamb chops, as well as its white-glove service and sophisticated atmosphere. The publication also singled out the restaurant's chocolate soufflé tart with Grand Marnier ice cream.The recognition follows additional national attention for Turner's Cut. In September, Forbes featured the restaurant in its National Cheeseburger Day coverage, spotlighting its Wagyu sliders made with Wagyu beef, smoked garlic aioli, shaved black truffle, foie gras and demi-glace on brioche, with optional Parmesan or blue cheese crusts.Together, B&B Butchers & Restaurant and Turner's Cut represent two generations of Berg Hospitality's approach to Houston steakhouse dining: one rooted in the character of a restored Houston building and the traditions of the neighborhood butcher shop, and the other offering a more intimate, contemporary expression of luxury dining.ABOUT BERG HOSPITALITY GROUPBased in Houston, Berg Hospitality Group conceives, launches, and operates restaurants in Texas with a commitment to giving back to the local communities. Founded by restaurateur Benjamin Berg, the budding culinary group is also responsible for creating B&B Butchers & Restaurant in Houston and Fort Worth, B.B. Lemon, The Annie Café & Bar, Turner's, Trattoria Sofia, B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar, and Emilia's Havana, along with more concepts to come.With a true passion for the hospitality industry, all of Berg's restaurants focus on offering excellent service, unique atmospheres, and unparalleled experiences for their guests while always fostering an inclusive environment for all guests, staff, and vendors. For more information, visit: . Follow us on social media: @berghospitality.

Julie Takahashi

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TWO BERG HOSPITALITY STEAKHOUSES NAMED AMONG HOUSTON'S BEST BY MODERN LUXURY News Provided By Public Content September 24, 2026, 20:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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