RCL Stock Sees Best Day In Two Months - Jpmorgan, Citi Bullish On Royal Caribbean's Sandals Partnership



Royal Caribbean is purchasing a half-share in Sandals and Beaches Resorts for around $3 billion, valuing the resort operator at $6 billion.

Citi analyst James Hardiman placed Royal Caribbean on a 90-day Catalyst Watch, citing potential competitive advantages that could widen its edge over cruise sector peers. JPMorgan hiked price target on RCL stock to $394 from $345, a near 71% upside from Wednesday's closing price.

Royal Caribbean Group's (RCL) move to buy a 50% stake in Sandals Resorts could fundamentally reshape the leisure travel sector, turning the ocean cruise operator into a land-and-sea vacation powerhouse, according to a Citi Research report.

In a note to investors, viewed by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst James Hardiman placed a 90-day positive Catalyst Watch on Buy-rated Royal Caribbean Group. The optimism follows Royal Caribbean's announcement that it will invest about $3 billion to secure a half-ownership stake in Sandals Resorts International, a deal valuing the resort enterprise at roughly $6 billion.

Following the news, Royal Caribbean shares added nearly 4% on Thursday, outpacing rivals such as Carnival Corp. (CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH).

Transforming From Cruise Operator To Vacation Ecosystem

Citi analysts view the transaction as more than a simple entry into land-based hospitality. Hardiman noted that adding Sandals and Beaches Resorts creates a cross-category vacation network that traditional competitors will struggle to match.

By tying together its ocean fleet, incoming river cruise line, private islands, such as Perfect Day at CocoCay, and now luxury land-based resorts, Royal Caribbean is attempting to shift traveler decision-making. Instead of consumers choosing between individual cruise lines, they may soon choose between comprehensive travel ecosystems.

While company executives highlighted Sandals' immediate strengths, including strong brand loyalty and solid profit margins, Hardiman stressed that the true value lies in what Sandals brings to Royal Caribbean's broader network.

Moreover, JPMorgan also hikes its price target on RCL stock to $394 from $345, a near 71% upside from Wednesday's closing price.

The Royal Caribbean And Sandals Partnership Details

Under the agreement, Royal Caribbean Group will acquire a 50% equity stake in Sandals Resorts International, bringing Sandals and Beaches Resorts under its broader vacation umbrella.

The Stewart family, who founded Sandals Resorts more than four decades ago, will retain their half-ownership alongside operational continuity for the distinctive Caribbean identity of the brands. The transaction is slated to officially close in early 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

While existing reservations, travel advisor commissions, and booking platforms remain unchanged in the near term, Royal Caribbean plans to connect Sandals into its unified loyalty platform over time.

The deal adds all-inclusive land resorts to a corporate portfolio that already includes Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea, and the planned Celebrity River Cruises line launching in 2027.

RCL Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bullish' with 'high' message volumes. RCL stock has lost about 16% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.