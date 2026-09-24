Data2 Named A 2026 Most Fundable Company® By Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) reView, a patented decision intelligence platform, recognized for investment readiness as AI move from answers to decisions enterprises can defend.

- Jon Brewton

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Data Squared USA, Inc. (data2®), the company behind reViewTM, the patented decision intelligence platform for regulated enterprises and government agencies, is proud to announce that it has been recognized on Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's ninth annual Most Fundable Companies® List. Selected from more than 2,100 applicants representing all 50 states, data2 is one of 14 companies recognized this year for its strong investment readiness and innovative platform.

Enterprises have invested heavily in AI, but most cannot scale it across their organization. Their information and context sit across dozens of systems, and an AI answer that cannot be traced to evidence cannot be used for a decision that faces an auditor, a regulator or a board. data2 was founded by energy-industry veterans who lived this problem, and they built reView to close that gap. reView connects the systems a customer already runs, without rebuilding them, and brings in only the data each decision needs. Every answer comes with a decision record: the evidence, the rules applied, any conflicts and the confidence behind it, traced back to the source. As AI moves into high-consequence work in energy, financial services, supply chain, defense and intelligence, being able to defend an answer matters as much as getting one.

Built on U.S. Patent 12,339,839, reView is the only patented hallucination-resistant, explainable decision intelligence platform. It runs in production at ATCO and other highly regulated energy companies, works with defense and intelligence agencies, and is built into ATCO EdgeWorks, a deployable, sovereign edge infrastructure platform. Its Financial Intelligence solution, already proven with finance and audit teams, extends to financial services and supply chain, where every decision faces the same scrutiny. Enterprises can also buy reView through AWS Marketplace.

"Getting an answer from AI is easy. Defending it is not," said Jon Brewton, founder and CEO of data2. "Being selected from more than 2,100 companies, on the same fundamentals investors use, confirms what our customers already tell us: enterprise AI cannot scale until its decisions can be traced and defended. reView brings that to enterprises and government agencies across the complex systems they already run. And through Embedded reView, our partners can build the same defensibility into their own platforms and scale the value their AI delivers."

The Most Fundable Companies® program is designed to help founders better understand the investor diligence process while recognizing promising companies seeking investment to support their growth. Applicants are evaluated on factors including financial projections, market opportunity, competitive positioning, intellectual property, and management strength, with submissions reviewed by investors, venture advisors, and Pepperdine faculty.

As a winner on the Most Fundable Companies® List, data2 will be profiled on Entrepreneur and featured in the November/December print issue of Entrepreneur magazine. To view the full list of 2026 winners, visit .

About data2

data2 (Data Squared USA, Inc.) builds reView, the patented decision intelligence platform for regulated, high-consequence enterprises and government agencies. reView connects the systems and data an organization already runs, lets its AI scale across them, and returns a decision record behind every answer: the evidence, the rules applied and the confidence, traced back to the source. The company holds U.S. Patent 12,339,839 for hallucination-resistant reasoning. data2 serves regulated, high consequence enterprises and government agencies, and works with partners including AWS and ATCO EdgeWorks. Founded in 2023, data2 is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with offices in Calgary, Mexico City and Sydney. See how reView works at data2.

Media Contact: Sarah Wicker, Head of Marketing, data2...

About Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies

The Most Fundable Companies® List is an annual program hosted by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School to promote startup business development, provide pathways for funding, and inspire entrepreneurial spirit nationwide. The Most Fundable Companies® Showcase, presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship, took place on September 23, 2026, at Pepperdine University's Villa Graziadio Executive Center in Malibu, CA.

Launched in 2018, the program is a free resource to help entrepreneurs assess their readiness for private investment. It uses a multi-phase assessment that evaluates key company variables, including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, competitive advantage, and management team strength, generating objective and customized feedback and scoring for each participant.

Sarah Wicker

Data Squared USA Inc.

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data2 Named a 2026 Most Fundable Company® by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School News Provided By Data Squared USA Inc. September 24, 2026, 20:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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