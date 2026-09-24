Informai, Inc. Receives $1M In NIH Grant Funding For Innovative Use Of AI In Organ Transplantation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) InformAI, Inc. received $1 million in grant funding for the second year of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Fast-Track grant (Project # 1R44HL172564-01).

- Jim Havelka, Founder & CEOHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- InformAI, Inc. received $1 million in grant funding for the second year of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Fast-Track grant (Project # 1R44HL172564-01). The funding supports TransplantAI, which addresses the pressing issues of organ scarcity, organ discard, and donor/recipient matching for heart, lung, kidney, and liver organs. The NIH Fast-Track award expedites funding for Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) projects that are scientifically meritorious and have strong commercialization potential. In 2025, more than 49,000 organ transplants were performed in the United States, and more than 100,000 people are currently waiting for an organ transplant.TransplantAI leverages patient clinical and imaging data to enhance clinical decision support for organ transplant centers and organ procurement organizations. Using advanced AI algorithms, TransplantAI has demonstrated superior predictive accuracy for organ transplant outcomes compared with existing clinical decision support tools. Dr. Abbas Rana, Associate Professor of Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine and clinical principal investigator, states:“There is an urgent need for improved, integrated predictive clinical insights in solid organ transplantation, including real-time assessment of waitlist mortality and the likelihood of successful post-transplant outcomes. These supporting clinical insights are essential for healthcare teams to make informed decisions, particularly in complex cases where expanded criteria allocation decisions are under consideration.”Jim Havelka, founder and CEO of InformAI, states, "At InformAI, we are relentlessly focused on delivering high-quality AI clinical solutions, including TransplantAI, which improves organ transplant patient outcomes by optimizing donor-organ matching for patients on heart, lung, kidney, and liver waitlists."About InformAI: InformAI is a technology company based in the Texas Medical Center, dedicated to advancing healthcare through AI-enabled clinical solutions, with a focus on surgical analytics and oncology.Research reported in this press release is supported by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the National Institutes of Health under award number R44HL172564.The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

Jackie Coleman

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InformAI, Inc. Receives $1M in NIH Grant Funding for Innovative Use of AI in Organ Transplantation News Provided By InformAI, Inc. September 24, 2026, 20:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry



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