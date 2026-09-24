Naples Personal Injury Case Resolves For $400,000 Following Rear-End Collision

Marc L. Shapiro, ESQ.

The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A. resolved a Naples, Florida rear-end crash injury claim and a loss of consortium claim for $400,000 at mediation.

- Marc ShapiroNAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A. recently represented a Naples-area client and spouse in a personal injury and loss of consortium matter arising from a June 15, 2025 rear-end collision. The matter was resolved at mediation for a global settlement of $400,000 on June 15, 2026. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Every case is different and must be evaluated on its own facts and circumstances.On the evening of June 15, 2025, the client was rear-ended at an intersection in Naples. He sustained injuries to his neck, back, arm, elbow, and wrist, and his injuries made him a surgical candidate for both spinal and hand procedures.The defense challenged causation, pointing to prior accidents and pre-existing conditions. Before any meaningful settlement dialogue could occur, the firm gathered and produced five years of the client's prior medical records.After receiving the firm's demand, the defendant's insurer did not respond. The firm filed suit and moved the case into active litigation, and after the firm filed suit and the case entered litigation, the insurer made an initial settlement offer of $50,000. The matter was later resolved at mediation for a $400,000 global settlement.Marc L. Shapiro is a personal injury attorney in Naples, Florida, admitted to The Florida Bar on October 2, 1992, according to The Florida Bar member directory. He founded The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A., which represents people hurt in car accident cases, truck and motorcycle crashes, and wrongful death matters across Southwest Florida.

Marc Shapiro

The Law Offices of Marc L. Shapiro, P.A

+1 239-649-8050

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Naples Personal Injury Case Resolves for $400,000 Following Rear-End Collision News Provided By Case Engine September 24, 2026, 20:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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