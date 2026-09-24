Supervest Introduces New 18-Month Note Offering with 12% Annual Interest and Monthly Payments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New offering provides accredited investors with a shorter-term fixed-rate investment featuring monthly interest payments and an optional reinvestment feature.

New York, NY, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supervest, Inc., a leading alternative investment platform specializing in revenue-based financing, today announced the introduction of a new 18-month promissory note offering designed for accredited investors seeking fixed-rate income, monthly payments and a shorter investment horizon.

The new Series C Note offers a fixed annual interest rate of 12%, with interest paid monthly over an 18-month term. Investors may elect either to receive their monthly interest payments or to reinvest those payments into the Note. Under the reinvestment option, each interest payment is added to the principal balance and continues to accrue interest at the same 12% annual rate for the remainder of the Note's term.

“The introduction of our 18-month Note reflects what we continue to hear from investors who are looking for attractive fixed-rate income but also value a shorter investment horizon and more frequent distributions,” said John Donahue, CIO of Supervest.“Our Note programs have continued to grow as investors seek alternatives to traditional fixed-income investments. This new offering is a natural extension of that growth, giving investors the choice of receiving monthly income or reinvesting those payments to compound their returns over the term of the Note.”







Supervest

The new offering expands Supervest's existing suite of promissory note programs, providing accredited investors with additional flexibility across investment duration, payment frequency and reinvestment options.

The launch follows continued growth across Supervest's Note programs. Since inception, investors have subscribed more than $50 million across Supervest's promissory note offerings. Over that same period, Supervest has returned more than $17 million in principal to Note investors and paid more than $7 million in interest.

The Series C Note has a minimum investment of $25,000 and is available only to accredited investors. Supervest Investments, LLC is offering up to $25 million of Series C Notes pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.

Since inception, Supervest has facilitated more than $250 million in total deal investments through a combination of its promissory note offerings and institutional self-directed investment platform. Through its proprietary technology infrastructure and portfolio management systems, Supervest provides investors and institutional participants with enhanced reporting, transparency and operational scalability within the private credit ecosystem.

About Supervest

Supervest, Inc. is a New York-based alternative investment platform that provides accredited investors access to income-oriented private credit opportunities tied to diversified portfolios of revenue-based financing receivables. The company's mission is to expand access to institutional-style alternative investments through technology-driven transparency, disciplined underwriting and a streamlined investor experience.

Investments in the Series C Notes are speculative and involve a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of principal, and are suitable only for investors who can bear such risks and have limited need for liquidity. The Notes are unsecured, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or applicable state securities laws, are offered only to accredited investors pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D, and are subject to restrictions on transferability. Prospective investors should review the applicable offering documents in their entirety before investing.

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Supervest Inc.

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The contents of this press release are for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in this press release constitutes a consultation or a solicitation for investment or the purchase or sale of any financial asset. Any investment decision should be made after consulting with a professional about your specific circumstances.

The information provided in this press release does not constitute advice or investment opinion, and it should not be relied upon as such. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security. It does not take into account any reader's particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs. Readers should not consider it as financial advice and should consult with their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Supervest Introduces New 18-Month Note Offering with 12% Annual Interest and Monthly Payments