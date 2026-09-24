Rudolph Academy Launches Free Medical Terminology Game With 250-Term Study Sheet And Assessment

Rudolph Academy's free Medical Terminology Game helps students learn and practice 250 medical terms through interactive matching, a downloadable study sheet, and a 50-question multiple-choice test for additional review and assessment.

Free Medical Terminology Game combines a 250-term vocabulary bank, downloadable study sheet, 50-question test, and teacher assignment reporting.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rudolph Academy has launched a free Medical Terminology Game designed to help students learn, practice and assess essential healthcare vocabulary through an interactive online learning system. The Medical Terminology Game draws from a bank of 250 medical terms and definitions. Students work through eight terms at a time, matching medical vocabulary with the correct definitions. Each round draws from the larger vocabulary bank, allowing learners to continue practicing across a substantial collection of terminology rather than repeatedly seeing the same small group of words.The game is available free at .Rather than functioning as a stand-alone vocabulary activity, the Medical Terminology Game is supported by additional learning and assessment resources. Rudolph Academy provides a downloadable study sheet containing all 250 terms and definitions, allowing students to review the complete vocabulary collection before, during or after online practice.Students can then move from practice to assessment with a separate 50-question multiple-choice Medical Terminology Test. The test provides teachers with another way to measure student understanding after students have practiced the terminology through the game and study sheet.Together, the three resources create a progression from study to practice to assessment:250-term downloadable Medical Terminology Study Sheet for review and referenceInteractive Medical Terminology Game using eight word-definition matches per round50-question multiple-choice Medical Terminology Test for assessmentThe game can be used independently by students in Practice Mode or incorporated into classroom instruction through Rudolph Academy's teacher assignment system. Students using Practice Mode can begin without an assignment code and generate results from their practice session. Teachers who create a free Rudolph Academy teacher account can instead generate assignment codes for their classes. When students use a valid assignment code, completed game results can be sent to the teacher's Rudolph Academy Dashboard organized by class period. Game reports provide information including points earned, accuracy, time spent, rounds completed and perfect rounds. This allows teachers to use the activity not only for vocabulary practice but also as a trackable classroom assignment. The Medical Terminology Game awards one point for each correct match. Students who correctly complete all eight matches in a round receive a two-point perfect-round bonus. The game also screens rounds to help prevent exact duplicate definitions and closely related terminology from appearing together when possible.The resource is intended for a range of learning environments, including health science classrooms, medical terminology courses, career and technical education programs, tutoring, homeschooling and independent study. It can also provide vocabulary practice for learners exploring healthcare-related fields or preparing for coursework that uses medical terminology.Rudolph Academy developed the system around repeated interaction with terminology rather than requiring students to study vocabulary exclusively through static lists. Students can consult the study sheet, practice terminology through repeated game rounds and then demonstrate what they have learned through the accompanying test.The Medical Terminology Test is available at -test.About Rudolph AcademyRudolph Academy is an educational website based in Columbus, Ohio, providing free online educational games, vocabulary activities, academic tests, study materials and classroom learning resources. The site includes resources across science, mathematics, history, language arts, test preparation and other academic subjects.Rudolph Academy also provides teachers with assignment-code tools that allow selected educational games and tests to be assigned to students and results to be reported through a Teacher Dashboard without requiring individual student accounts.Media Contact

Christopher D Rudolph

Rudolph Academy

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Rudolph Academy Launches Free Medical Terminology Game With 250-Term Study Sheet and Assessment News Provided By Rudolph Academy September 24, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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