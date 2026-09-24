Disabled Marine Veteran Saves His Home From Property Tax Foreclosure Thanks To NTLA Foundation Grant

Carlson Home

NTLA Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit foundation to help preserve homeownership.

NTLA pays delinquent property taxes to prevent an Illinois tax sale-demonstrating how tax lien investors can strengthen communities and preserve homeownership.

- Brad Westover, Executive Director of NTLA

RALEIGH, IL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The NTLA Foundation, the charitable arm of the National Tax Lien Association (NTLA), has awarded a grant that saved the home of Charles Carlson, a 66-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran from Raleigh, Illinois, who was facing the loss of his home after falling behind on property taxes following years of personal tragedy.

The Foundation paid his delinquent property taxes before the expiration of the tax certificate, halting the tax auction and allowing Mr. Carlson to remain in the home he has owned since 2009.

The grant was made possible through the generosity of NTLA Foundation donors and the cooperation of the property's tax lien investor, who agreed to contribute toward the effort and delay pursuing ownership of the property.

"This story is an example of what can happen when the public and private sectors work together," said Brad Westover, Executive Director of the National Tax Lien Association. "Tax lien investors are often misunderstood, but in reality they help counties collect essential revenue while also creating opportunities for homeowners to redeem their property. In this case, an investor chose to become part of the solution by helping keep a veteran in his home."

Mr. Carlson served in the United States Marine Corps from 1977 to 1983. Following the unexpected death of his wife, he found himself managing household finances alone while living on a fixed income. Approximately a year and a half later, he suffered a serious injury to his forearm that required multiple surgeries, resulting in ongoing limitations. The injury prevented him from earning supplemental income doing manual labor, making it increasingly difficult to keep up with everyday expenses.

Living on a modest, fixed income, Carlson exhausted his financing options before turning to the NTLA Foundation for assistance. As part of the Foundation's review process, he demonstrated a sustainable plan for remaining current on future property taxes by enrolling in Illinois' senior property tax exemption programs, establishing a payment plan for future taxes, and securing reliable transportation so he can supplement his income.

"I served as a Marine from 1977 to 1983," Carlson said during the application process. "I'm 66 years old and would be grateful to no end for this help."

The NTLA Foundation was established to provide emergency grants to homeowners facing the imminent loss of their primary residence due to delinquent property taxes. Each application undergoes a detailed review process, including verification of hardship, county records, ownership status, available financial alternatives, and the applicant's ability to remain current on future taxes after assistance is provided.

Since its founding, the NTLA Foundation has helped preserve homeownership for elderly homeowners, disabled individuals, veterans, and families experiencing extraordinary hardship while also promoting the importance of property tax collections that fund local schools, emergency services, roads, and other essential public services.

The Foundation hopes this story also highlights the important role responsible tax lien investors play in communities across the country.

"When investors, county officials, and nonprofit organizations work together, everyone benefits," Westover said. "Counties receive the revenue they depend on, homeowners receive another chance to stay in their homes, and communities remain stronger because of it."

Individuals and organizations interested in supporting future NTLA Foundation grants or learning more about the program can visit or .

About the NTLA Foundation

The NTLA Foundation is the charitable arm of the National Tax Lien Association, providing financial assistance to qualified homeowners facing the imminent loss of their primary residence due to delinquent property taxes. Through grants, education, and partnerships with counties and industry professionals, the Foundation works to preserve homeownership while supporting the integrity of the property tax collection process.

Brad Westover

National Tax Lien Association (NTLA)

+1 5614492484

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Disabled Marine Veteran Saves His Home from Property Tax Foreclosure Thanks to NTLA Foundation Grant News Provided By National Tax Lien Association (NTLA) September 24, 2026, 19:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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