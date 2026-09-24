Sodoma Law Lake Norman Expands Office Space To Meet Growing Demand To Serve Local Families

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sodoma Law, a full-service family law firm known for its advocacy in divorce and custody cases, is proud to announce the expansion of its Lake Norman office at 18825 W Catawba Ave #150 in Cornelius. Since January 2021, the firm has occupied half of the first floor of a two-story office building. With the departure of its neighboring bank tenant in 2025, construction began in early 2026 allowing the firm's location to double in size. Sodoma Law Lake Norman now occupies the building's entire first floor.The expansion reflects the growth of the Sodoma Law Lake Norman team. Since August 2021, the office has grown from three attorneys to six, and it now has eleven staff members. The additional space gives attorneys and staff room to grow and provides clients more privacy and a safe space during high stress situations.“We are thrilled to have expanded our Lake Norman office. This space lets our team spend more time doing what matters most: giving clients the room, privacy, and attention they need during a difficult season of life. The growth of this office is a reflection of the trust the Lake Norman community has placed in us, and we are excited to keep serving our neighbors and being involved in the community,” says Principal and Managing Attorney Sarah Bennett.The expanded office adds two new conference rooms, allowing for more in-person client meetings, as well as a dedicated private space for clients to review and sign final documents. With Ms. Bennett's additional certification by the NC Dispute Resolution Commission in family financial mediation, the firm's location is also now equipped to host mediations. Worth noting for the tradition of this family law practice, a playroom is also in the works!The Lake Norman office focuses on family law and estate planning cases. The newly expanded space will help the team serve more clients and families. The larger lobby and other amenities certainly elevates the client experience, and the additional square footage allows the office to host and take part in more community events. Even the design nods to the community, with conference room lighting that resembles the waves of Lake Norman.“An expansion like this represents growth and a shared commitment to serving the Lake Norman community for years to come,” says the firm's founder Nicole Sodoma.As the largest family law practice across the Carolinas, Sodoma Law is focused on leaving clients better than when they found them-eliminating blind spots, empowering clarity, and providing real life perspective on how to navigate divorce and family transitions. To learn more about Sodoma Law Lake Norman, visit location/lake-norman/.About Sodoma LawSodoma Law is a family law firm serving clients across North and South Carolina. Sodoma Law is known for its fearless and compassionate approach to divorce, custody, complex family law matters, trusts, estates, mediation, arbitration, and parenting coordination, providing experienced counsel and strong advocacy at every stage of the legal process.

Barrie Cohen

BC Public Relations

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Sodoma Law Lake Norman Expands Office Space to Meet Growing Demand to Serve Local Families News Provided By BC Public Relations September 24, 2026, 19:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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