YES On Prop 38 Hits The Airwaves To Educate Voters On Measure Focused On Life-Saving Treatments And Cures

Cancer Survivor and Patient Advocate:“Immunotherapies Saved My Life. Prop 38 Will Ensure that More Patients Will Be Treated and Will Find that Cure.”

- Andrew Dale: cancer survivor, immunotherapy patient and patient advocateSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The campaign for YES on Proposition 38, the Immunology Medical Research & Cures Initiative, officially hit the airwaves this week with its first advertisement featuring a cancer survivor whose life was saved by a breakthrough immunotherapy.The ad marks the beginning of a broader statewide voter contact campaign that will feature patients and patient advocates whose lives have been touched by cancer, Alzheimer's, ALS and Parkinson's disease, underscoring the human stakes behind the measure.“I'm alive today because of the researchers and doctors who found an immunotherapy that cured my cancer,” said Andrew Dale, cancer survivor, immunotherapy patient and patient advocate who lives in Santa Monica.“I know what it means to have your life depend on the next scientific breakthrough, and I am around to see my children grow up because of this kind of research. Patients are fighting for their lives right now and are waiting for the treatment that could save them. Prop 38 will help find the next life-saving treatment and get it to patients faster.”The ad launch follows recent polling by the Public Policy Institute of California which found 55% of likely voters plan to vote YES on Prop 38.______________________________________________________________________________Prop 38 will provide $8.4 billion to advance immunology research to help prevent and treat cancer, Alzheimer's, heart disease, and other persistent diseases. Immunotherapies harness the body's own immune system to prevent and treat diseases, and they are already successfully treating patients with melanoma, lung cancer, leukemia and lymphoma. Prop 38 will fund the next generation of this research for other devastating diseases, like Parkinson's, diabetes, ALS, muscular dystrophy, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and multiple sclerosis.Uncertainty in federal research funding, which halted at least 160 active clinical trials nationwide in 2025, is stalling discoveries at the exact moment medical research has momentum.Prop 38 is designed to pay for itself. Ten percent of all proceeds from the licensing of immunotherapies must be returned to California to offset the measure's total costs, including interest. Additionally, any cure or immunotherapy developed will be provided to California patients at a 20 percent discount below the national average. Prop 38 also includes strict accountability requirements, including:- Two percent cap on state administrative expenses- Public disclosure of spending- Independent financial audits- For-profit corporations are not eligible for grant fundingLearn more at YESon38, including a full coalition list and what supporters are saying.MORE ABOUT ANDREW DALEWhen Andrew Dale was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2015, he started grueling chemotherapy and eventually became eligible for a clinical trial evaluating a breakthrough immunotherapy. Six months later, he was cancer-free, thanks to breakthrough treatments made possible by years of medical research. He has been in remission for a decade now. As a father of two, he has watched both his children grow up, milestones he once feared he'd never see. Married to his college sweetheart, Andrew fulfilled a promise he made to himself from his hospital bed by completing the Lake Tahoe Century bike ride. He later met Dr. Steven Rosen, one of the researchers whose work helped save his life - a meeting he still describes simply: "People like you saved my life." A decade later, he has dedicated himself to paying that gift forward, raising funds for cancer research as a volunteer with Blood Cancer United and sharing his story so that today's patients can become tomorrow's survivors.

Robin Swanson

YES on Prop 38

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YES on Prop 38 Hits the Airwaves to Educate Voters on Measure Focused on Life-Saving Treatments and Cures News Provided By Swanson Communications September 24, 2026, 19:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Politics, Science, U.S. Politics



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