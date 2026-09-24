Value Selling Institute Expands Into Digital Learning With SJS Knowledge Design

Value Selling Institute (VSI) is expanding its value-selling methodology into digital learning with SJS Knowledge Design to create a new eLearning platform.

- Bob HultzCOLLEYVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Value Selling Institute (VSI) is expanding its value-selling methodology into digital learning, creating new ways for B2B sales professionals and leaders to learn, apply, and reinforce practical value-selling skills.Founded by Bob Hultz following more than 35 years of experience leading value-selling organizations, VSI has developed an integrated approach to sales development built around a simple philosophy: create a common sales language, provide practical tools, and make those tools easy to apply in the real world.Over the past several years, VSI has continued to expand the intellectual property supporting that approach through its instructor-led training programs and the VSI Library, which now includes three core books:.Simplifying Value Selling Using AI - the foundation for VSI's Value Selling and Sales Process methodology, incorporating practical applications of AI throughout the sales process..The Supplier's Negotiation Playbook - a supplier-focused framework for negotiating from value, protecting profitability, and building stronger customer relationships..The Sales Management Blueprint - a practical guide for front-line sales managers focused on coaching, developing people, managing performance, and building a strong sales culture.VSI is now taking the next step by bringing its methodology into a digital learning environment. As the first phase of this initiative, VSI has engaged SJS Knowledge Design to develop a five-module microlearning pilot. The pilot will establish the framework for translating VSI's existing methodology, books, training content, tools, and experience into short, practical digital learning experiences.“VSI has always been about simplifying value selling and giving people tools they can actually use,” said Bob Hultz, Founder and President of Value Selling Institute.“Our books provide the foundation, our instructor-led programs bring the methodology to life, and digital learning gives us another way to reinforce those concepts and make them available when and where people need them. This is an important next step in building the complete VSI learning experience.”The initial microlearning pilot will also allow VSI and SJS Knowledge Design to explore how digital learning can complement instructor-led training rather than simply replicate the classroom experience online.SJS Knowledge Design, a learning strategy and design consultancy, will lead the instructional design and digital development of the pilot, working closely with Hultz to translate VSI's experience-based methodology into an engaging, self-paced learning environment.“There's an important difference between putting content online and designing an effective digital learning experience,” said Sarah Storer, Founder of SJS Knowledge Design.“VSI has built a rich body of knowledge grounded in decades of real-world experience. Our role is to preserve what makes that expertise valuable while designing new ways for learners to encounter, engage with, and apply it in a digital environment.”The five-module pilot represents the first step toward a broader VSI digital learning platform designed to support standalone learning, reinforce instructor-led programs, and provide ongoing development for sales professionals and sales leaders.By combining the VSI Library, instructor-led training, digital learning, consulting, and coaching, VSI is building an integrated learning ecosystem centered on a common sales language and a practical, repeatable approach to selling, negotiating, and leading.About Value Selling InstituteFounded in 2021 by Bob Hultz after more than 35 years of leading value-selling organizations at GE and other Fortune 500 companies, Value Selling Institute (VSI) helps B2B organizations simplify value selling and build a common sales language through practical, experience-based training, consulting, coaching, and sales tools.Together, the VSI Library, instructor-led training, digital learning, consulting, and coaching provide organizations with a practical development system built around a simple objective: give sales professionals and leaders a common language, a repeatable process, and practical tools they can use every day to sell, negotiate, and lead more effectively.For more information, visit valuesellinginstitute.About SJS Knowledge DesignSJS Knowledge Design helps organizations turn complex knowledge and expertise into clear, engaging learning experiences. Founded by instructional design and knowledge translation specialist Sarah Storer, MHSc, BASc, SJS Knowledge Design provides learning strategy, instructional and eLearning design, curriculum and program development, knowledge translation, and content strategy.For more information, visit sjsknowledge.Media ContactsValue Selling InstituteSJS Knowledge DesignBob Hultz Sarah Storer, MHSc, BAScFounder and President Founder......valuesellinginstitute sjsknowledge

Robert Hultz

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Value Selling Institute Expands into Digital Learning with SJS Knowledge Design News Provided By Value Selling Institute LLC September 24, 2026, 19:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Education, Manufacturing



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