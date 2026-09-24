Sequans Drops Bitcoin Treasury Plan After Selling Remaining 314 BTC

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) French semiconductor company Sequans Communications has fully exited its Bitcoin treasury strategy, selling its remaining 314 BTC and leaving the firm with no cryptocurrency holdings. The move completes a process that began after the company ramped up its Bitcoin position in mid-2025 and gradually shifted away from the approach as it adjusted its financing and corporate priorities.

According to a statement from Sequans released on Thursday, the exit was tied to the redemption of its convertible debt in May. Management said the company will now refocus on its core cellular Internet-of-Things (IoT) and software-defined radio businesses, with the Bitcoin proceeds previously used to reduce debt and strengthen its balance sheet.

Sequans sold its last 314 BTC, finishing a Bitcoin treasury strategy that previously left the company holding more than 3,200 BTC. The company linked the exit to its May redemption of convertible debt, using prior Bitcoin sales to help eliminate that obligation. Sequans says it now has no cryptocurrency holdings and no outstanding debt, other than government-financed research and development commitments. More treasury operators have been scaling back or fully exiting Bitcoin strategies in 2026, according to VanEck research.

Key takeawaysSequans completes its Bitcoin treasury exit

Sequans' final liquidation of its Bitcoin holdings comes after earlier steps to reduce exposure. The company said it began trimming its BTC less than six months after launching the treasury strategy, selling 970 BTC in November to help redeem half of its convertible debt.

By May 2026, Sequans stated it was“no longer pursuing” the treasury strategy and would monetize the remaining Bitcoin over time. Thursday's update indicates that monetization has now reached its end point, with the company confirming it has sold its remaining 314 BTC.

From launch to reduction: how the strategy played out

Sequans launched its Bitcoin treasury approach in June 2025, after announcing a $384 million sale of equity securities and convertible secured debentures. At the time, CEO Georges Karam described Bitcoin as“a premier asset and a compelling long-term investment,” framing the purchase as part of a broader treasury plan rather than a short-term trading activity.

However, the strategy's lifecycle was tightly connected to capital structure decisions. In the months that followed, Sequans used Bitcoin sales to address its convertible debt schedule. The company later moved from debt reduction to broader balance-sheet repositioning, ultimately deciding to monetize the remaining BTC rather than continue accumulating.

Why fully exiting matters for investors and market structure

Corporate Bitcoin treasuries typically balance two competing priorities: pursuing long-term exposure to BTC while maintaining flexibility to manage liquidity, repayments, and business investment. When companies stop accumulating-or liquidate holdings-it can signal that treasury activity has become less aligned with either cash needs or corporate strategy.

In Sequans' case, management said the Bitcoin sales were used to“eliminate its convertible debt” and strengthen the balance sheet. The result is a simpler capital structure from an investor perspective: fewer moving parts tied to crypto holdings and less exposure to Bitcoin price volatility affecting treasury balances.

Sequans also emphasized that after the final sale, it holds no cryptocurrency and has no outstanding debt beyond government-financed R&D obligations. That framing suggests the company views the treasury era as closed, rather than pausing crypto activity and leaving the door open to future re-entry.

Wider 2026 trend: more treasuries abandon Bitcoin

Sequans' departure fits a broader pattern in 2026. In late July, Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets research at VanEck, said in a public update that he had identified at least nine companies that fully liquidated or abandoned Bitcoin and crypto treasury strategies in 2026, alongside several others that reduced their holdings.

The reasons cited across exits have ranged widely. VanEck's Sigel pointed to factors such as debt repayment needs, working capital requirements, shareholder return objectives, and business-strategy changes. In other words, the shift away from Bitcoin treasuries has not appeared to be driven by one single cause.

One example highlighted in earlier coverage is UK-listed Satsuma Technology. Cointelegraph reported that the company raised 100 million British pounds (about $135 million) through convertible loan notes in July 2025 to expand a Bitcoin treasury. A year later, shareholders voted overwhelmingly to return substantially all of the company's capital and cancel its listing, and the board authorized the closure of trading activities and the sale of its entire 669 BTC position.

Other companies referenced in 2026 reporting as fully liquidating their Bitcoin holdings include Bitdeer, Genius Group, and Prenetics. MARA Holdings and Empery Digital were also mentioned as making substantial sales without abandoning their treasury strategies entirely, underscoring that corporate behavior is diverging rather than uniform.

What to watch next

For Sequans, the immediate question is how quickly the company can translate its renewed focus on cellular IoT and software-defined radio into operating momentum now that crypto exposure has been removed. More broadly, readers may want to track whether 2026's wave of treasury exits continues-or if companies that reduced holdings begin to reallocate capital back toward Bitcoin as financing conditions and market sentiment evolve.

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