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Media Advisory: EQAO To Release Provincial-, School-Board- And School-Level Results From Its 20252026 Assessments


2026-09-24 03:17:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attention: News editors, education reporters

English- and French-Language Schools

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2026, the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) will release the provincial and local results from the 2025–2026 administrations of the following:

  • Assessment of Reading, Writing and Mathematics, Primary Division (Grade 3)
  • Assessment of Reading, Writing and Mathematics, Junior Division (Grade 6)
  • Grade 9 Assessment of Mathematics
  • Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test/Test provincial de compétences linguistiques
What
 EQAO will provide assessment results at the provincial level, and for each school and school board.
When
 Friday, September 25, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.
Where The provincial and local results will be available through EQAO's
website, .
Why
 The release of large-scale provincial assessment data offers an opportunity to discuss student learning in Ontario and what can be done to support student achievement.


For further information, please contact
Sophie Auclair
Senior Communications Officer
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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