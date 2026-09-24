Media Advisory: EQAO To Release Provincial-, School-Board- And School-Level Results From Its 20252026 Assessments

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2026, the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) will release the provincial and local results from the 2025–2026 administrations of the following:

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