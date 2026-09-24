Media Advisory: EQAO To Release Provincial-, School-Board- And School-Level Results From Its 20252026 Assessments
| What
| EQAO will provide assessment results at the provincial level, and for each school and school board.
| When
| Friday, September 25, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.
|Where
| The provincial and local results will be available through EQAO's
website, .
| Why
| The release of large-scale provincial assessment data offers an opportunity to discuss student learning in Ontario and what can be done to support student achievement.
For further information, please contact
Sophie Auclair
Senior Communications Officer
...
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