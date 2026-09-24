Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Applauds Settlement Of Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger Litigation

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) applauds the announcement of a settlement in the litigation over Paramount Skydance Corporation's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, overcoming a significant obstacle to one of the most consequential mergers in the entertainment industry. California Attorney General Rob Bonta led the 12-state coalition of attorneys general that secured a settlement that, if approved by the court, would establish significant enforceable commitments related to domestic film production, workers, competition, and consumer choice.The transaction would merge two of America's most iconic film studios, along with major entertainment, streaming, and news properties including Paramount+, HBO Max, CBS News, and CNN. As part of the settlement, Paramount committed to increasing film output over five years, investing at least $1.5 billion in additional domestic film production, creating a $47.5 million fund for workers affected by the merger, and agreeing to restrictions on cable negotiations intended to preserve competition.Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, issued the following statement:“I applaud and welcome this outcome for an industry that remains not only one of America's most recognizable cultural and economic engines, but also a valuable and strategic source of American soft power around the globe. Paramount and Warner Bros. have helped shape American entertainment for generations, and bringing these companies together, alongside the commitments secured through this settlement, creates an opportunity to drive new investment, support a competitive marketplace, and strengthen American leadership in the global entertainment industry. These commitments, which would become enforceable upon court approval, include protections for greater domestic film production, guarantees for additional domestic production investment, worker protections, and safeguards designed to preserve competition and consumer choice. Those are meaningful commitments with real economic consequences for the workers, businesses, and communities that depend on a vibrant domestic entertainment industry. I especially commend Attorney General Bonta for leading the coalition of state attorneys general in these negotiations and for securing commitments that protect competition, workers, and domestic film production. A strong American entertainment industry is part of American influence around the world, and Hollywood remains one of our nation's most valuable cultural assets.”Pending court approval, the USHBC encourages Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery to fully implement and build on these commitments, expand domestic investment, support a competitive entertainment industry, and create opportunities for workers, businesses, and communities.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sectors, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

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Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Applauds Settlement of Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger Litigation News Provided By United States Hispanic Business Council September 24, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications, U.S. Politics



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