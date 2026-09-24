“La Dolce Vita In Malta” Selected For The 2026 Travel Film Awards In Cardona, Spain

“La Dolce Vita in Malta” was selected for the 2026 Travel Film Awards in Cardona, Spain

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dolce Media Group is proud to announce that its documentary,“La Dolce Vita in Malta,” created in collaboration with VisitMalta and the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA), has been selected for the 2026 Travel Film Awards (TFA), which are on September 26–27 in Cardona, Spain.“La Dolce Vita in Malta” joins an international Official Selection of 11 short films in competition from nine countries - Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland, the United States, Denmark, France, Iran and Canada. Bringing together different voices, perspectives and ways of seeing the world through cinema and travel, the selection celebrates the power of storytelling to connect audiences with diverse destinations and cultures. For“La Dolce Vita in Malta,” the selection marks another international milestone and an opportunity to share Malta's distinctive culture, creativity and character with audiences abroad.Produced by Dolce Media Group in collaboration with VisitMalta, the 13-minute documentary offers an immersive portrait of Malta, exploring its rich cultural heritage alongside contemporary creativity, gastronomy, fashion, craftsmanship and Mediterranean lifestyle. The film was conceived as a cinematic companion to Dolce Media Group's luxury coffee-table book of the same name, extending the project from the printed page to the screen.The TFA's selection follows the documentary's screening earlier this year at Toronto's 2026 Lavazza IncluCity Film Festival (ICFF), extending the project's international journey from Canada to Europe.“We are incredibly honoured to see 'La Dolce Vita in Malta' continue its international journey,” says Co-Founder of Dolce Media Group and Editor-in-Chief of Dolce Magazine Michelle Zerillo-Sosa.“This project was created in collaboration with VisitMalta to celebrate the soul of Malta - its extraordinary people, creativity, heritage and beauty. To now share that story with audiences at the Travel Film Awards in Spain is a tremendous privilege.”The collaboration between Dolce Media Group and VisitMalta has extended across film, publishing and international cultural events. Earlier in 2026, the partners officially launched the“La Dolce Vita in Malta” hardcover publication and cinematic project in New York, presenting Malta through an editorial and visual lens focused on culture, gastronomy, heritage, hospitality and contemporary Mediterranean living.With its selection for the 2026 Travel Film Awards,“La Dolce Vita in Malta” continues to carry Malta's story onto the international stage - inviting audiences to discover the islands not simply as a destination, but as a place shaped by centuries of heritage, artistic expression and an unmistakable Mediterranean spirit.About Dolce Media GroupFounded in 1996, Dolce Media Group is an award-winning multimedia, marketing and production company specializing in luxury lifestyle storytelling and brand strategy across print, digital, social and experiential platforms. Through Dolce Magazine and its affiliated channels, the company has spent over three decades showcasing excellence in travel, fashion, design, culture and gastronomy while partnering with leading international tourism boards, luxury brands and cultural institutions to create impactful marketing campaigns, branded content and strategic media initiatives.About Travel Film FestivalThe Travel Film Awards (TFA) is an international film festival dedicated to the intersection of cinema, travel and tourism, celebrating filmmakers whose stories inspire audiences to discover destinations, cultures and communities around the world. Bringing together filmmakers, tourism professionals and cultural leaders through screenings, conversations and industry events, the festival coincides with World Tourism Day on September 27 and highlights the role of visual storytelling in shaping meaningful connections between people and places. The 2026 edition takes place in Cardona, Spain, on September 26–27, providing an international platform for selected productions, including“La Dolce Vita in Malta,” to share their destinations and stories with a global audience.

Michelle Zerillo-Sosa

Dolce Media Group

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La Dolce Vita in Malta | Official Selection – 2026 Travel Film Awards

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“La Dolce Vita in Malta” Selected for the 2026 Travel Film Awards in Cardona, Spain News Provided By Dolce September 24, 2026, 19:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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