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Daniel Waktola

Daniel Waktola


2026-09-24 03:12:28
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor, Austin Community College
Profile Articles

Daniel K. Waktola, Ph.D., is a geographer specializing in Remote Sensing and GIS with over 20 years of teaching experience at tertiary institutions. His research spans environmental, social, and educational issues, employing geospatial tools to analyze and address complex challenges. He has published extensively in peer-reviewed journals and shared his work at national and international conferences.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor, Austin Community College
Education
  • 2003 Asian Institute of Technology, Geographic Information System

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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