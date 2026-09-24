Daniel Waktola

Daniel K. Waktola, Ph.D., is a geographer specializing in Remote Sensing and GIS with over 20 years of teaching experience at tertiary institutions. His research spans environmental, social, and educational issues, employing geospatial tools to analyze and address complex challenges. He has published extensively in peer-reviewed journals and shared his work at national and international conferences.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.