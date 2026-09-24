Henrietta Moore

Founder & Director of the UCL Institute for Global Prosperity, UCL

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Professor Dame Henrietta L. Moore is a leading interdisciplinary scholar and global authority on prosperity, economic transformation and social innovation. As Founder and Director of the UCL Institute for Global Prosperity and Chair in Culture, Philosophy and Design at University College London, she has been at the forefront of developing new approaches to understanding how societies can flourish in the twenty-first century.

Professor Moore is internationally recognised for challenging conventional measures of economic success, arguing that GDP alone cannot capture the factors that matter most to people's lives. Her work advances alternative metrics of prosperity that incorporate secure livelihoods, wellbeing, social cohesion, environmental sustainability and democratic participation. Through pioneering citizen-led research and the development of innovative Prosperity Indices, she has helped shape new frameworks that connect local priorities with policy and decision-making. Her research has informed governments, international organisations and communities across the UK, Africa and the Middle East.

Her recent policy work has focussed on developing a new economic strategy for the UK calling for policymakers to implement social investments in people and society. She is also Co-President of The New Alignment programme for G20 policy advice, a federating platform for new alternative thinking and ideas for the G20.

In 2016, Professor Moore was made Dame Commander of the British Empire for contribution to social sciences, services to business, policy and the arts. Professor Moore is Chair of the Institute of Contemporary Arts, a Fellow of the Clean Growth Network, a Fellow of the British Academy, a Fellow of the RSA, an Academician of the Learned Societies for the Social Sciences, and a Member of the IOD. Formerly William Wyse Chair of Social Anthropology at the University of Cambridge, the LSE Deputy Director for research and external relations, and Director of the Gender Institute at the LSE, she has held numerous Visiting Appointments in the United States, Germany, Portugal, Norway, and South Africa.



–present Chair in Culture, Philosophy and Design, University College London –present Founder and Director, Institute for Global Prosperity, University College London

1983 Cambridge University, PhD Anthropology



Fellow of the British Academy

Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (RSA)

Academician of the Learned Societies for the Social Sciences

Member of the Institute of Directors Fellow of the Clean Growth Leadership Network

ExperienceEducationProfessional MembershipsHonours

Dame