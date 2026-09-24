Bill Jeffery

Contract Instructor, Health Law, Department of Law and Legal Studies, Carleton University

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I hold a BA (Combined Hons in Sociology and Psychology) from Dalhousie University, an LLB from the University of Alberta, and an MA in Social and Legal Studies from the University of Waterloo. I have been a member of the Law Society of Ontario since 1996. I am currently Executive Director of the Centre for Health Science and Law, a Canadian national organization that is accredited by the United Nations Economic and Social Council. I am currently serving a four-year term on the WHO's Trans Fat Elimination Technical Advisory Group and a three-year term as chair of the Canadian Environmental Network's Toxics Caucus. I am a member of the Consortium for Universities in Global Health's Advocacy, Policy and Communications Committee. I am an expert in health-related food law and policy in Canada and internationally.

–present Contract Instructor, Health Law, Department of Law and Legal Studies, Carleton University

1994 University of Alberta, LLB

ExperienceEducationHonours

Senate of Canada Sesquicentennial Medal