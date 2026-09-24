Alexander Carpenter

I am a professor of musicology at the University of Alberta, a music critic, and rock musician. My main research interests are Viennese music and culture, popular music, aesthetics, music and psychoanalysis, and film music. I am the editor of "Schoenberg in Context" (Cambridge University Press) and co-editor of "Echoes of Tartini" (Böhlau Verlag, forthcoming). As a musician, I perform as a singer and guitarist with the Edmonton-based bands Boomstick and The Exstatics.

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