Alexander Carpenter
- Professor, Musicology, University of Alberta
I am a professor of musicology at the University of Alberta, a music critic, and rock musician. My main research interests are Viennese music and culture, popular music, aesthetics, music and psychoanalysis, and film music. I am the editor of "Schoenberg in Context" (Cambridge University Press) and co-editor of "Echoes of Tartini" (Böhlau Verlag, forthcoming). As a musician, I perform as a singer and guitarist with the Edmonton-based bands Boomstick and The Exstatics.Experience
- 2006–present Professor of Music, University of Alberta, Augustana 2021–2025 Director, Wirth Institute, University of Alberta 2019–2019 Visiting Professor, University of Innsbruck 2018–2018 Visiting Professor, University of Vienna 2004–2006 Assistant Professor, University of Prince Edward Island
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