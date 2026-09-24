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Alexander Carpenter

Alexander Carpenter


2026-09-24 03:11:47
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor, Musicology, University of Alberta
Profile Articles

I am a professor of musicology at the University of Alberta, a music critic, and rock musician. My main research interests are Viennese music and culture, popular music, aesthetics, music and psychoanalysis, and film music. I am the editor of "Schoenberg in Context" (Cambridge University Press) and co-editor of "Echoes of Tartini" (Böhlau Verlag, forthcoming). As a musician, I perform as a singer and guitarist with the Edmonton-based bands Boomstick and The Exstatics.

Experience
  • 2006–present Professor of Music, University of Alberta, Augustana
  • 2021–2025 Director, Wirth Institute, University of Alberta
  • 2019–2019 Visiting Professor, University of Innsbruck
  • 2018–2018 Visiting Professor, University of Vienna
  • 2004–2006 Assistant Professor, University of Prince Edward Island

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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