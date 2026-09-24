Professor of Information Systems, Auckland Business School, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau

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Ilan Oshri is the Director of the Centre of Digital Enterprise and the Disciplinary Area Lead of Behavioural IS at the University of Auckland Business School, New Zealand. Ilan's research interests revolve around artificial intelligence, digital sourcing, platforms and ecosystems. Ilan's work was published in numerous journals including Harvard Business Review, The Wall Street Journal, MIS Quarterly, Journal of MIS, Journal of the AIS, Journal of Strategic Information Systems, Journal of Information Technology and others. Ilan has published 26 books and dozens of industry reports and teaching cases on global sourcing, digital transformation and emerging technologies. He is the co-founder of the Association for Information Systems (AIS) Special Interest Group on Advances in Sourcing, the Qualitative Paper Development Workshop, the Global Sourcing Workshop and the Research for Impact Workshop. Ilan is currently serving as Senior Editor for the Journal of Information Technology, Journal of Strategic Information Systems, MISQ Executive and on the editor board of Information Systems Research. Ilan has been teaching strategic management, international business and information systems core courses in the USA, Netherlands, UK and China.

–present Professor, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau

2003 University of Auckland, Information Systems

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