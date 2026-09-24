Russian Forces Shell Residential Area In Odesa Region, Injuring Three Including Child
“Another Russian strike on civilian infrastructure and residential buildings in the region. Three people were injured in total – a child and two adults,” the statement said.
The injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.
The strike caused a fire on the attic floor of a five-story apartment building, which rescuers quickly extinguished.
A residential building and a non-residential structure were also damaged at other locations, while a cargo truck was completely destroyed.Read also: Russian attack damages hospital in Odesa
As reported by Ukrinform, 17 private houses were damaged in Odesa in the Russian attack.
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