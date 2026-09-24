Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Shell Residential Area In Odesa Region, Injuring Three Including Child

Russian Forces Shell Residential Area In Odesa Region, Injuring Three Including Child


2026-09-24 03:09:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook.

“Another Russian strike on civilian infrastructure and residential buildings in the region. Three people were injured in total – a child and two adults,” the statement said.

The injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

The strike caused a fire on the attic floor of a five-story apartment building, which rescuers quickly extinguished.

A residential building and a non-residential structure were also damaged at other locations, while a cargo truck was completely destroyed.

Read also: Russian attack damages hospital in Odesa

As reported by Ukrinform, 17 private houses were damaged in Odesa in the Russian attack.

MENAFN24092026000193011044ID1111712465



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search