Russian Forces Shell Residential Area In Odesa Region, Injuring Three Including Child

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook.

“Another Russian strike on civilian infrastructure and residential buildings in the region. Three people were injured in total – a child and two adults,” the statement said.

The injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

The strike caused a fire on the attic floor of a five-story apartment building, which rescuers quickly extinguished.

A residential building and a non-residential structure were also damaged at other locations, while a cargo truck was completely destroyed.

Russian attack damages hospital in

As reported by Ukrinform, 17 private houses were damaged in Odesa in the Russian attack.