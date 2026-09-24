Traverse Hospitality Publishes Summer 2026 Mountain Short-Term Rental Market Snapshot: Managed Homes Grew Revenue 2.7% As Local Competitive Sets Fell 16%

MENAFN - GetNews)"Revenue per available night, change vs. summer 2025: Traverse-managed Colorado mountain homes vs. their PriceLabs competitive sets, June–August 2026. Source: Traverse Hospitality Summer 2026 Market Snapshot."Colorado-owned property manager releases the report it sent to its owners, with month-by-month data on how homes in Crested Butte, Leadville, and other mountain markets performed against the market in a soft summer. Traverse-managed mountain homes earned 2.7% more per available night than in summer 2025 while their PriceLabs competitive sets earned 16% less, with the gap holding in every month.

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. - September 24, 2026 - Traverse Hospitality, a Colorado-owned vacation rental and property management company based in Mt. Crested Butte, has published its Summer 2026 Market Snapshot, an eight-page report on how the Colorado mountain short-term rental market moved between June and August 2026 and how the homes under its management in Crested Butte, Leadville, Twin Lakes, Granby, and the Vail Valley performed against it. The report was prepared for the company's owners and is now available to the public at booktraverse/summer-2026-market-snapshot (

The report's central finding: mountain homes Traverse has managed for more than a year earned 2.7% more per available night than in summer 2025, while the local competitive sets around those homes, the nearby listings of similar size and type identified by PriceLabs, earned 16.0% less. The gap held in every month. In June, Traverse-managed homes grew revenue per available night 14.7% while comp sets fell 9.2%; in July, the portfolio declined 7.0% against a comp-set decline of 22.3%; in August, the portfolio grew 6.9% against a comp-set decline of 14.6%.

"Anyone can fill a calendar in a record year," said Alex Haler, CEO and co-founder of Traverse Hospitality. "A summer where our competitors' July occupancy fell fourteen points is where you find out whether a manager is actually managing. We published this because owners deserve to see the market they are in, not just the number on their statement."

A soft summer across the West

The report places the results against a backdrop of softening demand. DestiMetrics, which tracks roughly 28,000 lodging units across 17 western mountain communities, reported in mid-July that bookings taken in June for July arrivals were down 13.1% and for August arrivals down 12.6%. In the Gunnison Valley, the Tourism and Prosperity Partnership described the season to the Crested Butte News as tracking flat against 2025, "strong at the beginning and end of the season compared to previous years, but soft in the middle." AirDNA's mid-year outlook described a national market in balance, with occupancy near 57% and travelers booking later and staying shorter.

In Traverse's competitive-set data, market occupancy fell every month, three points in June, fourteen in July, and seven in August, while market nightly rates fell about five percent. Nearby hosts, the report notes, cut their rates and still lost the nights; the market gave up both.

Leadville, Traverse's largest market by home count, had a harder summer than most. The human-caused Willow Fire started June 28 west of town near Mount Massive, grew to more than 7,000 acres, forced evacuation orders from July 5 until July 30, closed Lake County Regional Airport to all but medical flights, and prompted what local coverage described as a tourism slump even as the town stayed open and the Leadville Trail 100 races went ahead. Competitive sets around Traverse's Leadville one-bedroom homes saw revenue per available night fall more than 23% for the summer, against 16% across Traverse's mountain markets as a whole. Traverse-managed Leadville one-bedrooms held revenue per available night essentially flat (+1.7%) over the same period, and three-bedrooms were flat against a market down 17%.

"July in Leadville was smoke, evacuation maps, and a closed airport," Haler said. "Our homes there finished the summer roughly where they were last year while the market around them lost nearly a quarter of its revenue. That is the clearest test of the model we have had."

Rate, not occupancy, drove the difference

Traverse-managed mountain homes ran at 71.4% occupancy for the summer, roughly ten points above their comp sets in each month, but the year-over-year revenue gain came from rate. Average nightly rates across the portfolio rose 11.7% in June, 8.7% in July, and 3.9% in August, 7.0% for the season, while comp-set rates fell between four and six percent every month. Booking behavior shifted with it: among reservations created in August, bookings made within three days of arrival fell from 38% to 26% year over year, and one-night stays fell from 25% of bookings to 10%, replaced by longer stays booked further out.

The report attributes the results to three practices applied to every home daily: dynamic pricing reviewed by a revenue team against local knowledge, listing content rewritten around how Airbnb and Vrbo rank properties alongside a wider channel mix (Airbnb's share of new bookings fell from 76% to 58% over the year as Expedia and Booking were added), and a review request after every stay, which produced a 4.88 average guest rating across channels in August.

"We built the reporting so that we could see every home against its own market every day, and this report is the same view, summarized for a season," said Nadim Tannous, CTO and co-founder of Traverse Hospitality. "The methodology is on the last page. Anyone with PriceLabs can check it."

The report also discloses where the portfolio fell short. Of the 82 mountain-market homes with a full prior-year history, 51 outperformed their competitive set, 19 matched it, and 12 underperformed; the company says most of those are single homes where one vacant week moves the percentage, and each is being reviewed individually.

Outlook

Regional indicators for the shoulder season are positive, with DestiMetrics reporting September bookings at western mountain destinations 27% ahead of last year and October 23% ahead as of mid-July. Traverse's winter reservations for December through March are arriving earlier than a year ago. The company plans to hold base rates into September rather than discount early, and to continue broadening distribution for its Crested Butte condos ahead of ski season.

The full report, including methodology and sources, is available at booktraverse/summer-2026-market-snapshot. Homeowners in Colorado mountain markets can request a revenue projection for their property at booktraverse/projection.

About Traverse Hospitality

Traverse Hospitality is a Colorado-owned property management and vacation rental company headquartered at 11 Snowmass Road, Mt. Crested Butte, Colorado. Traverse manages more than 200 vacation rentals across six Colorado markets - Crested Butte, Leadville, Vail, Avon, Granby, and Twin Lakes - including 101 condominiums at the Grand Lodge Crested Butte, the Lodge at Mountaineer Square, and The Plaza. The company has hosted more than 80,000 guests, holds a 4.88 average guest rating across booking channels, and is the highest-rated property management company in Crested Butte on Google.

Owners can learn more at booktraverse/property-management.