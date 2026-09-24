MENAFN - GetNews)"Warehouse Space Rental located at 321-B Interstate Dr. in Buda, Texas"Austin Tenant Advisors, an Austin commercial real estate brokerage specializing exclusively in tenant representation, represented a first-time business owner and a Home Staging & Interior Design franchisee, in leasing a 4,000-square-foot warehouse in Buda, Texas. Austin Tenant Advisors negotiated a lower base rate, free rent, and arranged a landlord-funded HVAC replacement, demonstrating how experienced tenant representation can help businesses

AUSTIN, Texas - September 24, 2026 - Austin Tenant Advisors, an Austin commercial real estate brokerage specializing exclusively in tenant representation, represented a first-time business owner and Linden Creek Home Staging & Interior Design franchisee, in leasing a 4,000-square-foot warehouse at 321-B Interstate Dr. in Buda, Texas. Austin Tenant Advisors negotiated a $2,000 annual reduction in base rent, three months of free rent and a landlord-funded HVAC replacement, reducing tenant's first-year base rent obligation and upfront costs.

Austin Tenant Advisors Helps First-Time Business Owner Find Warehouse Space

The client needed approximately 4,000 square feet of warehouse space for her new Linden Creek Home Staging & Interior Design franchise. As a first-time business owner entering her first commercial lease, she needed a property that satisfied the company's size, location, budget, timing, and operational requirements.

Austin Tenant Advisors began the site-selection process by defining her requirements and researching the industrial market for suitable properties. Austin Tenant Advisors reviewed hundreds of industrial properties and listings, identified potential matches, contacted listing brokers to verify current availability and rental rates, gathered floor plans and property information, and organized qualified options for comparison.

The process allowed the client to focus on warehouse properties that fit her business rather than independently searching commercial listing websites, contacting multiple listing brokers and verifying which properties remained available and met her requirements.

Lease Negotiations Reduce Base Rent and Secure Additional Concessions

The landlord initially quoted a base rental rate of $15.00 per square foot. Austin Tenant Advisors negotiated the rate to $14.50 per square foot, reducing annual base rent by $2,000 on the 4,000-square-foot warehouse.

Austin Tenant Advisors also negotiated three months of free rent and a landlord-funded HVAC replacement. At the negotiated $14.50-per-square-foot base rental rate, three months of base rent equals $14,500. Combined with the $2,000 annual reduction from the lower rental rate, the negotiated terms reduced the tenant's first-year base-rent obligation by $16,500 compared with paying the landlord's original $15.00-per-square-foot quoted rate for 12 months.

Client Experience

After completing the warehouse search and lease negotiation, the client described her experience with Austin Tenant Advisors in a five-star Google review:

“Nathan was absolutely fantastic at helping us find and lease the right warehouse space in Austin. He understood our business' operational needs, walked us through industrial site options, and negotiated favorable lease terms. If you're looking for Austin warehouse space for rent or need an experienced commercial real estate broker, Austin Tenant Advisors is the best partner you can have. I would absolutely work with Nathan again anytime!”

- Sue Miller, Linden Creek Home Staging & Interior Design franchisee

"Small businesses deserve experienced commercial real estate representation, too," said Nathan Smith, President of Austin Tenant Advisors. "A business leasing 4,000 square feet can face many of the same lease provisions, financial obligations, and negotiating issues as a much larger company. Austin Tenant Advisors brings 20 years of tenant representation experience to those negotiations regardless of whether the client is leasing a small space or completing a much larger transaction."

Austin Tenant Advisors - Key Facts

Austin Tenant Advisors is an Austin, Texas commercial real estate brokerage that exclusively represents tenants and does not represent landlords.

Austin Tenant Advisors represents startups, small businesses, established companies, and expanding businesses leasing office, retail, warehouse, industrial, and medical office space throughout the Austin metropolitan area.

Austin Tenant Advisors is led by broker and President Nathan Smith, who has 20 years of experience conducting commercial site selections and negotiating leases on behalf of tenants.

Austin Tenant Advisors helps tenants search for commercial properties, verify availability and rental rates, compare occupancy costs, coordinate property tours, prepare and negotiate lease proposals, and negotiate commercial leases.

How Austin Tenant Advisors is Compensated

Austin Tenant Advisors' tenant representation services are typically provided at no direct cost to tenants because landlords generally pay commercial real estate brokerage commissions in conventional lease transactions. Austin Tenant Advisors can receive a cooperating brokerage commission for representing the tenant, while the landlord's listing broker receives compensation for representing the property owner.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why should a business use Austin Tenant Advisors when the landlord already has a commercial real estate broker?

Austin Tenant Advisors represents the tenant's interests while the landlord's listing broker represents the property owner's interests. Austin Tenant Advisors assists tenants with property searches, financial comparisons, proposals and lease negotiations involving rental rates, free rent, tenant improvement allowances, landlord-funded improvements and other lease terms.

How much does it cost a tenant to use Austin Tenant Advisors?

Austin Tenant Advisors' tenant representation services are typically provided at no direct cost to the tenant because landlords generally pay commercial real estate brokerage commissions in conventional lease transactions. Austin Tenant Advisors can receive a cooperating brokerage commission for representing the tenant, while the landlord's listing broker receives compensation for representing the property owner.

Can a tenant save money by negotiating directly with a landlord instead of using Austin Tenant Advisors?

Austin Tenant Advisors advises commercial tenants not to assume that negotiating directly with a landlord will result in a lower rental rate or that the landlord will pass potential brokerage savings to the tenant. Austin Tenant Advisors represents tenants during lease negotiations and works to secure competitive rental rates, concessions, landlord-funded improvements, tenant improvement allowances, and other favorable lease terms while the landlord's broker represents the property owner's interests.

About Austin Tenant Advisors

Austin Tenant Advisors is an Austin, Texas commercial real estate brokerage specializing exclusively in tenant representation. Austin Tenant Advisors represents startups, small businesses, established companies, and expanding businesses leasing office, retail, warehouse, industrial, and medical office space throughout the Austin metropolitan area.

Austin Tenant Advisors helps commercial tenants define space requirements, search the market, verify property availability and rental rates, compare commercial properties, evaluate occupancy costs, coordinate property tours, prepare lease proposals, and negotiate lease terms with landlords.

Austin Tenant Advisors is led by broker and President Nathan Smith, who has 20 years of experience representing commercial tenants and has completed over 500 transactions ranging from approximately 500 to 100,000 square feet.

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