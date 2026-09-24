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Agrizy, The Technology-Led CRDMO, Building The Backend For 300+ Global Food, Beverage And Wellness Brands Across 25 Countries
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, 24th September, 2026: Agrizy, the technology-led Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO) that manages the entire product lifecycle for global food, beverage and wellness brands, today marks its fifth anniversary. Founded in 2021, the company has spent the past five years building backend infrastructure that takes a product idea from research and formulation through sourcing, manufacturing and global fulfilment, on behalf of brands that would otherwise need to build this capability themselves.
The milestone comes as demand for outsourced manufacturing grows faster than the capacity to meet it. The Indian food, beverage & nutraceutical contract manufacturing market is estimated at USD 210 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 352 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 13.8 percent, as brands increasingly move production off their own balance sheets and onto specialised partners (Research and Markets, 2026). Closer to home, an estimated 40 percent of India's fresh fruits and vegetables are lost before they reach consumers, largely due to gaps in post-harvest storage, transport and processing (FAO estimate). Agrizy addresses this gap by bringing agricultural sourcing, R&D, quality systems and manufacturing together for global brands.
Over five years, Agrizy has grown into a full-stack partner for more than 300 brands. Its international footprint now spans more than 25 countries, with exports contributing approximately 10 percent of overall business across processed fruits and vegetables, spices and botanical ingredients, convenience foods and personal care products.
Five Years of R&D and Product Innovation
Agrizy has built four dedicated R&D labs: Analytical, Phytochemistry, Wellness Formulation and an F&B Formulations and Innovation Lab powered by its in-house GenAI Formulation Studio. The Studio combines generative AI with Agrizy's formulation knowledge, ingredient data and laboratory information to generate formulation options in minutes, complete with ingredient quantities, costing, nutrition and allergen information, and regulatory flags. It is designed to reduce new product development time and cost by up to 40 percent and to increase formulation output by an estimated five to ten times, with every formulation reviewed and validated by Agrizy's scientists before it moves forward. This R&D engine has produced three patent applications filed in India, covering the DIAWELL® nutraceutical composition, a Stabilized Vitamin C Cosmetic Additive Composition, and a Purified Curcuminoids Composition and single-solvent preparation process Manjal 95%TM that strengthens Agrizy's curcuminoid ingredient platform. The company has also built a portfolio of trademarked products spanning liposomal, botanical and nutraceutical ingredient innovations.
Five Years of Farmer and MSME Impact
Agrizy today works with more than 22,000 farmers across India, providing reliable market access, timely payments and approximately 15 percent higher income realisation through quality-focused, demand-linked sourcing. Its Organic Farming and Integrated Pest Management programmes cover more than 9,000 acres, promoting practices that reduce dependence on chemical pesticides, improve soil health and support more efficient water use. On the manufacturing side, Agrizy partners with more than 350 MSME processors across India, helping them access consistent demand, obtain certifications, strengthen compliance and quality systems, and raise capacity utilisation by 10 to 50 percent. Women make up nearly 70 percent of the workforce across many of these facilities. Over the past year alone, Agrizy processed more than 18,500 metric tonnes of fruits and vegetables into value-added products, extending the usable life of produce, reducing post-harvest losses and preserving the land, water and energy that went into growing it.
“Five years ago, we set out to build the backend that global food, beverage and wellness brands don't have the time or infrastructure to build themselves. What has stayed with me is how much of that work happens upstream, with the farmers and MSME processors who are the real backbone of this industry. This anniversary belongs to them as much as it does to our team,” said Vicky Dodani, Co-Founder and CEO, Agrizy.
He added,“Our R&D and GenAI investments exist for one reason: to compress the distance between a good idea and a product that can actually be manufactured at scale, safely and consistently. As global brands look for partners who can move faster without compromising on science, we believe Agrizy is positioned to be that partner for the next stage of this industry's growth.”
As it enters its next chapter, Agrizy will continue to expand its R&D capacity, deepen its export presence across existing and new markets, and scale its farmer and MSME partnerships, with the aim of narrowing the gap between the demand for high-quality, compliant food and wellness manufacturing and the capacity available to meet it.
About Agrizy
Founded in 2021 by Vicky Dodani and Saket Chirania, Agrizy is a technology-led Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO) serving food, beverage and wellness brands worldwide. The company acts as a complete backend partner across the product lifecycle, from concept and research-led formulation to ingredient sourcing, manufacturing and global fulfilment. Agrizy works with more
The milestone comes as demand for outsourced manufacturing grows faster than the capacity to meet it. The Indian food, beverage & nutraceutical contract manufacturing market is estimated at USD 210 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 352 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 13.8 percent, as brands increasingly move production off their own balance sheets and onto specialised partners (Research and Markets, 2026). Closer to home, an estimated 40 percent of India's fresh fruits and vegetables are lost before they reach consumers, largely due to gaps in post-harvest storage, transport and processing (FAO estimate). Agrizy addresses this gap by bringing agricultural sourcing, R&D, quality systems and manufacturing together for global brands.
Over five years, Agrizy has grown into a full-stack partner for more than 300 brands. Its international footprint now spans more than 25 countries, with exports contributing approximately 10 percent of overall business across processed fruits and vegetables, spices and botanical ingredients, convenience foods and personal care products.
Five Years of R&D and Product Innovation
Agrizy has built four dedicated R&D labs: Analytical, Phytochemistry, Wellness Formulation and an F&B Formulations and Innovation Lab powered by its in-house GenAI Formulation Studio. The Studio combines generative AI with Agrizy's formulation knowledge, ingredient data and laboratory information to generate formulation options in minutes, complete with ingredient quantities, costing, nutrition and allergen information, and regulatory flags. It is designed to reduce new product development time and cost by up to 40 percent and to increase formulation output by an estimated five to ten times, with every formulation reviewed and validated by Agrizy's scientists before it moves forward. This R&D engine has produced three patent applications filed in India, covering the DIAWELL® nutraceutical composition, a Stabilized Vitamin C Cosmetic Additive Composition, and a Purified Curcuminoids Composition and single-solvent preparation process Manjal 95%TM that strengthens Agrizy's curcuminoid ingredient platform. The company has also built a portfolio of trademarked products spanning liposomal, botanical and nutraceutical ingredient innovations.
Five Years of Farmer and MSME Impact
Agrizy today works with more than 22,000 farmers across India, providing reliable market access, timely payments and approximately 15 percent higher income realisation through quality-focused, demand-linked sourcing. Its Organic Farming and Integrated Pest Management programmes cover more than 9,000 acres, promoting practices that reduce dependence on chemical pesticides, improve soil health and support more efficient water use. On the manufacturing side, Agrizy partners with more than 350 MSME processors across India, helping them access consistent demand, obtain certifications, strengthen compliance and quality systems, and raise capacity utilisation by 10 to 50 percent. Women make up nearly 70 percent of the workforce across many of these facilities. Over the past year alone, Agrizy processed more than 18,500 metric tonnes of fruits and vegetables into value-added products, extending the usable life of produce, reducing post-harvest losses and preserving the land, water and energy that went into growing it.
“Five years ago, we set out to build the backend that global food, beverage and wellness brands don't have the time or infrastructure to build themselves. What has stayed with me is how much of that work happens upstream, with the farmers and MSME processors who are the real backbone of this industry. This anniversary belongs to them as much as it does to our team,” said Vicky Dodani, Co-Founder and CEO, Agrizy.
He added,“Our R&D and GenAI investments exist for one reason: to compress the distance between a good idea and a product that can actually be manufactured at scale, safely and consistently. As global brands look for partners who can move faster without compromising on science, we believe Agrizy is positioned to be that partner for the next stage of this industry's growth.”
As it enters its next chapter, Agrizy will continue to expand its R&D capacity, deepen its export presence across existing and new markets, and scale its farmer and MSME partnerships, with the aim of narrowing the gap between the demand for high-quality, compliant food and wellness manufacturing and the capacity available to meet it.
About Agrizy
Founded in 2021 by Vicky Dodani and Saket Chirania, Agrizy is a technology-led Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO) serving food, beverage and wellness brands worldwide. The company acts as a complete backend partner across the product lifecycle, from concept and research-led formulation to ingredient sourcing, manufacturing and global fulfilment. Agrizy works with more
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