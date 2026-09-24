Full screen of the AutoTune Advanced UI

Vibrato menu in the AutoTune Advanced UI

AutoTune Advanced - Live Mode

The New Flagship of Automatic Pitch Correction

- Jeff Wright, CEO of Antares Audio Technologies.

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Antares Audio Technologies today introduced AutoTune® Advanced software, the new flagship of automatic pitch correction. AutoTune Advanced is a real-time vocal tuning plugin built on a ground-up rebuild of the AutoTune algorithm, with the new (patent-pending) DVATM engine that recognizes a singer's natural vibrato and leaves it intact - at transparent settings and at the hardest correction alike. Perfectly tuned. Still human. AutoTune Advanced marks the most significant addition yet to the GRAMMY® Award-winning AutoTune® lineup that has defined the sound of music for nearly three decades.

A Finely Tuned Product Lineup

AutoTune Advanced sits at the top of the AutoTune® lineup as the flagship of automatic pitch correction, the real-time solution most artists rely on. It sits alongside AutoTune Pro 11, the home of Graph Mode and detailed manual vocal editing, and AutoTune, the streamlined choice for everyday pitch correction. AutoTune Advanced is a professional-grade product with new Auto-Mode capabilities of its own and builds on the pitch correction legacy that has shaped music since 1997.

Introducing AutoTune Advanced

At the core is the updated Auto-Mode pitch algorithm, the largest engineering investment in the AutoTune algorithm since its introduction, providing the most accurate and clear automatic tuning Antares has shipped in an AutoTune product. Building on that foundation, DVA, an all-new vibrato detection and preservation engine, keeps vibrato and character alive, so even the hardest or most transparent tuning still breathes like a real performance.

DVA: Keep Your Vibrato Human

At the heart of Advanced is DVA, a new, patent-pending vibrato engine that preserves natural movement instead of flattening it. DVA automatically hears the vibrato and leaves it untouched. Vocalists and engineers can even watch DVA listen, with a real-time vibrato visualizer that shows what it hears, as it hears it. When a performance has no vibrato at all, the new creative Vibrato FX can add it, with sine, square, saw, or triangle waves controlled by rate and cut/boost controls.

Real-Time Performance, Stability by Design

AutoTune Advanced introduces a new Live mode that provides ultra-fast real-time monitoring, reporting plugin latency of just 0.84 ms at 44.1 kHz [buffer size, host]. From there, switch seamlessly into Low Latency mode for responsive tracking, or High Quality mode for mix-ready fidelity. Under the hood, an all-new engine foundation delivers stability by design, ready for the long, complex sessions where reliability matters most.

Total Control, Unmistakable Results

Advanced pairs its new engine with deeper creative control. The newly updated Formant Designer shapes vocal timbre with precision, while a custom scale workflow and a new 78-note Visual Keyboard make setting up per-note behavior faster than ever.

MIDI Perform turns a MIDI controller into a hands-on control surface for Advanced itself, putting the main tuning controls and Vibrato FX under your fingers. Ride them in real time, or use them to write automation straight into your mix. Familiar controls like Flex Tune and Humanize carry forward for precise, natural-sounding correction.

For the hard-tuned vocal sound that has shaped popular music for decades, Classic Mode delivers it. When the session calls for the opposite, Modern Mode provides all the controls for natural, transparent correction that disappears into the vocal.

Signature Sounds from Top Artists and Producers

AutoTune Advanced launches with a new library of exclusive presets created by GRAMMY® Award-winning producers and chart-topping artists, including Julian Marley, Ann Mincieli, Tom Norris, Benjamin Thomas, and more. Each preset is drawn from the settings these professionals actually reach for on records, so users start from a real pro's sound, built around the new DVA engine, from day one.

For the engineers behind them, the draw is that Advanced adds control without costing them the performance. "After more than 30 years of recording and mixing vocals, I know how important it is to have tools you can trust," said Ann Mincieli, the 5x GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer whose credits include Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z. "AutoTune Advanced gives me the precision, speed, and flexibility I need while still allowing the emotion, individuality, and character of the performance to come through. It fits seamlessly into my workflow and lets me make creative decisions quickly without compromising the vocal."

That balance of vocal effects and authenticity comes through for Billboard #1 producer and mixer Benjamin Thomas, whose credits include Pharrell Williams, Lil Uzi Vert, and Future. "The vibrato mode on AutoTune Advanced gives you the perfect opportunity to both push the AutoTune hard, but also keep that natural vibrato that is essential to a singer's performance and realism!"

“Since 1997, the complaint about pitch correction has been the same: it takes the singer out of the singing," said Jeff Wright, CEO of Antares Audio Technologies. "That's the problem DVA was built to solve. It can tell the difference between a pitch error and a decision the vocalist made, and it leaves the decision alone."

Key AutoTune Advanced Features:

- Updated AutoTune® pitch correction algorithm, smoother and more accurate

- DVA (patent-pending): new vibrato detection and preservation engine

- New Live latency mode for ultra-fast real-time monitoring

- Creative Vibrato FX with real-time visualizer

- Formant Designer and redesigned custom scale workflow

- 78-note Visual Keyboard

- MIDI Perform: hands-on MIDI control note on and off

- New presets from GRAMMY® Award-winners

- AutoKey 2 Compatibility

Pricing & Availability:

- AutoTune Advanced arrives September 24 on the AutoTune website.

- Available as a perpetual license or as part of the AutoTune Unlimited subscription

- Included free for all current AutoTune Unlimited subscribers.

- Free Trial to AutoTune Unlimited is available to everyone



Antares Audio Technologies, creator of the GRAMMY® Award-winning AutoTune® software, is revolutionizing music production and has been called "the sound of the 21st century" by Rolling Stone. Since 1997, AutoTune software has been the global standard for vocal processing - and a fixture of the Billboard Hot 100, as a sound you can hear and as tuning you can't. For more information, visit

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AutoTune Advanced - Perfectly Tuned. Still Human.

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