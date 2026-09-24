Sahm Joins AFCM Annual Conference Abu Dhabi 2026 As Platinum Sponsor

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – (ARAB NEWSWIRE ) - Sahm Capital Financial Company (“Sahm Capital”), a fintech- driven financial company licensed by the Capital Market Authority (“CMA”), will participate as a Platinum Sponsor of the AFCM Annual Conference – Abu Dhabi 2026, taking place on September 29–30, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Hosted by Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (“ADX”), the AFCM Annual Conference brings together exchanges, regulators, financial institutions and market participants from across the region and beyond to exchange perspectives on the development of Arab capital markets. The 2026 conference will explore key developments shaping the region's financial markets, including market modernization, digital transformation, cross-border connectivity, market infrastructure, liquidity and the evolving role of technology.

“The AFCM Annual Conference brings together the institutions and market participants shaping the future of Arab capital markets,” said Steven Chou, Chairman of Sahm Capital and Sahm Financial Limited.“As a Platinum Sponsor, Sahm is proud to contribute to this important regional dialogue, exchange perspectives with industry leaders and support the continued development and connectivity of financial markets across the region.”

Sahm Capital's participation reflects its continued commitment to supporting the development of the local and regional financial sector and fostering greater dialogue, knowledge exchange and collaboration across the capital markets community. By engaging with industry stakeholders across the region, Sahm Capital seeks to contribute to constructive discussions around the evolving needs of investors and the continued development of financial markets.

During the two-day conference, Sahm Capital will engage with regional financial institutions, exchanges and market participants, sharing perspectives on the evolving investment landscape and showcasing the Sahm App and its digital investment capabilities.

For more information about the AFCM Annual Conference – Abu Dhabi 2026, visit .

Sahm Capital – سهم كابيتال, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to conduct Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business (License No. 22251-25).

Sahm Capital leverages proprietary technology and financial solutions to provide investment services across Saudi and U.S. markets and support the evolving needs of investors. For more information, visit: .

This press release is issued through Arab Newswire ( ) - a press release distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).