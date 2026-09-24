40 Filipino Seafarers Safe Afte R Singapore Strait Collision, DMW Readies Repatriation

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed that 40 Filipino seafarers were among the crew members of the Panama-flagged bulk carrier that figured in a collision with a Chinese-registered fishing vessel at the Singapore Strait last week.

In an interview with reporters on Thursday, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac told reporters that the Philippine government is preparing emergency repatriations of Filipino sailors of the Panamanian ship First Margaux.

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“Rest assured, we have identified all the 40 Filipino seafarers by name and that we are reaching out to all of their families as we confirm their status,” Cacdac said, adding his agency has no information yet on whether the sailors were hurt in the incident.

The manning agency has no information, either, the minister noted.

“Of course, rest assured because of the instructions of the President, we are reaching out to the families and we will assist them. Our number one priority is to bring them home,” Cacdac assured.

What we know so far

Singaporean authorities announced that it is conducting an investigation. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said the Chinese ship Lu Qing Yuan Yu 108 took on water, but it remained afloat after the collision.

Ship-tracking data showed that the routes of the two vessels overlapped at the time of the incident, a Reuters report said.

Uploaded videos show the much-smaller Chinese fishing vessel tilted dangerously on its port side as it was swept aside by the gigantic carrier heading in the opposite direction.

Possible collision causes include the extreme maritime traffic density in the narrow strait, which is only five kilometres wide at its narrowest. As many as 2,000 ships pass through one of the world's busiest waterways between the Pacific and Indian oceans.

Ships that ply between the UAE and East Asia pass through the strait.

The Chinese government has not issued a statement on the incident.

Protection for Filipino seafarers

Meanwhile, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr reaffirmed his commitment to protect the rights, welfare, and safety of Filipino seafarers. In a speech at the Philippine Maritime Convention in Manila this year, Marcos said he will continue strengthening programs that protect Filipino seafarers.

“As we commemorate its second anniversary, we renew our commitment to uphold the rights, welfare, safety, and dignity of our seafarers,” Marcos said.

Marcos acknowledged that Filipino mariners face“growing security risks in the global maritime industry,” including violence in the Black Sea, the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.

The DMW earlier said the remains of the two Filipino seafarers who perished in the Strait of Hormuz on August 31 had been turned over to their families on September 12.

The Philippines is the world's biggest supplier of mariners, with about half-a-million active sailors at any given time.

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