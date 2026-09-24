AI Technology Detects Skin Cancer Before Its Symptoms Appear

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: Researchers at Friedrich Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg in Germany have developed a method for the early detection of basal cell carcinoma, combining advanced imaging technology with artificial intelligence. A feasibility study demonstrated the possibility of detecting cancerous tumors in individuals at risk before visible changes appear on the skin.

The scientific site 'News Medical' reported that the researchers, led by Dr. Moritz Runike from the Department of Dermatology at Erlangen University Hospital, used line-field confocal optical coherence tomography (LC-OCT) alongside an artificial intelligence image recognition technique, as part of an approach the researchers named 'SUBSCANS.' The study results were published in the journal 'JAMA Dermatology.'

The "LC-OCT" technology combines optical coherence tomography, which allows for determining the thickness and extent of a tumor, with confocal microscopy, which provides precise images of the skin at the cellular level, enabling the acquisition of vertical, horizontal, and three-dimensional images of the skin in real time with micrometer-level accuracy. During the study, the researchers conducted a systematic scan of the facial skin of individuals at high risk of developing skin cancer and were able to detect cases of basal cell carcinoma in areas that did not show obvious skin changes.

The artificial intelligence system analyzes images in real time and identifies areas suspected of having basal cell carcinoma, which helps the physician select regions that require more precise examination, while the final diagnosis remains the responsibility of the doctor. Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer and usually grows locally, but if neglected, it can cause damage to surrounding tissues, particularly in the facial area, whereas early detection provides less invasive treatment options in some cases.

In the future, technology may allow for more precise tests for individuals who are at higher risk of developing the condition, but there remains a need for further studies to assess its effectiveness and confirm its ability to support the early detection of tumors.