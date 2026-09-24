Gold Price In Qatari Market Falls By 2.16 Percent This Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The price of gold in the Qatari market declined by 2.16 percent during the current week, reaching $4,284.63670 per ounce on Thursday, according to data issued by Qatar National Bank (QNB).

The data showed that the price of gold fell from $4,379.43700 per ounce recorded on Sunday.

It also indicated that other precious metals recorded weekly changes, with silver declining by 3.25 percent to $64.12430 per ounce, compared to $66.28240 recorded at the start of the week, and Platinum declining by 2.57 percent to $1,759.58720 per ounce, compared to $1,806.06750 recorded on Sunday.