Gold Price In Qatari Market Falls By 2.16 Percent This Week
Doha, Qatar: The price of gold in the Qatari market declined by 2.16 percent during the current week, reaching $4,284.63670 per ounce on Thursday, according to data issued by Qatar National Bank (QNB).
The data showed that the price of gold fell from $4,379.43700 per ounce recorded on Sunday.
It also indicated that other precious metals recorded weekly changes, with silver declining by 3.25 percent to $64.12430 per ounce, compared to $66.28240 recorded at the start of the week, and Platinum declining by 2.57 percent to $1,759.58720 per ounce, compared to $1,806.06750 recorded on Sunday.
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