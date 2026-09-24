Zachry Construction Launches Work Zone Safety Education Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zach the Zone RangerTM extends Zachry's safety culture beyond the jobsite, helping families and communities understand the role everyone plays in work zone safety

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Zachry Construction Corporation, safety does not stop at the construction barrier. Protecting the people who build critical infrastructure also requires the attention and choices of people traveling through active work zones.

This belief is the foundation of Zachry Construction's new work zone safety education platform, Zone RangerTM. Designed for use across Zachry projects and surrounding communities, the program delivers simple, memorable safety messages that encourage safer driving behaviors and help families understand the role everyone plays in work zone safety. Zach the Zone RangerTM, the program's public-facing safety ambassador, helps bring those messages to life for children, families and the community.

The need for work zone education is timely. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, more than 28,000 traffic crashes occurred in Texas work zones in 2025, resulting in 203 deaths, including seven roadside workers. Most of those who perished were drivers or passengers.

“Safety is a responsibility we carry into every project and every community where we work,” said Travis Mross, president of Zachry Construction Corporation.“Our teams take that responsibility seriously every day on the jobsite. Effective work zone safety requires all of us: workers, our project partners and the traveling public. Zach the Zone Ranger gives us a practical, memorable way to take that conversation beyond the job site and help families understand how simple choices help protect workers, drivers and everyone depending on them to get home safely.”

The platform reinforces four actions drivers should take when approaching a work zone:

Put down the phone.Watch for signs.Slow down and stay alert.Watch for workers.

Together, these behaviors reinforce a simple message: Everyone plays a role in work zone safety.

That shared responsibility reflects Zachry's broader safety culture and its belief that Every Person Matters®. Safety is embedded in how Zachry plans and executes its work and how team members look out for one another every day. The Zone Ranger platform extends that mindset into the communities Zachry builds in, connecting what happens inside a work zone with the decisions motorists make inside and outside of work zones.

Children and families will be an important part of that effort. Through school visits, safety presentations and community events, Zach will give younger audiences clear safety messages they can remember, discuss at home and reinforce with parents and caregivers. The platform is also designed to reach commuters, new drivers and other community audiences through project outreach, digital content and ongoing safety education.

The first community rollout was held today in Fort Worth, where Zachry unveiled its safety education program and Zach the Zone RangerTM during a Texas Department of Transportation Fort Worth District press conference and community event involving local students, families, construction workers and community leaders. Zachry team members concluded the day by deputizing students at Blue Haze Elementary as the program's first safety ambassadors, making the school the inaugural participant in the Zone RangerTM program.

“Everyone has a role in work zone safety, from the crews building and maintaining our roads to the drivers traveling through them,” said David Salazar, district engineer for the Texas Department of Transportation Fort Worth District.“Safely is the only way we all get home, and innovative, multi-generational safety efforts such as this reinforce simple choices drivers can make to protect themselves, workers and everyone sharing the road.”

Fort Worth marks the beginning of an ongoing community education effort for Zachry Construction. As the company delivers infrastructure projects that help shape travel patterns and communities for years to come, Zachry is committed to making safety education part of how it engages with the people who live, work and travel in and around these projects.

That approach is especially relevant in Fort Worth, where Zachry is delivering two projects as part of TxDOT's 20-30 project, designed to relieve congestion and improve mobility in this robust and rapidly growing corridor. Construction for these projects began in phases as early as September 2024. Zachry's portion of the overall project is scheduled for completion in 2030.

The Zone RangerTM program was developed as an innovative and recurring opportunity to carry work zone safety education across Zachry projects. Through school engagement, community events, project communications, digital content and internal safety efforts, Zachry will continue efforts to adapt the program to strengthen a culture of safety in the areas served by their project work.

Ultimately, the goal is to make work zone safety part of the conversation and culture and reinforce the shared responsibility of construction teams and the traveling public to help everyone get home safely. Through the program, Zachry's strong commitment to safety becomes a message memorable enough for children to reinforce and important enough for every driver to follow: Do your part. Stay alert. That's the Zone Ranger way.

About Zachry Construction Corporation

As a third-generation, privately held family company with more than a century of experience, Zachry Construction has successfully delivered more than 6,000 large-scale and complex projects. Specializing in heavy/highway, underground utilities, water infrastructure and civil sitework, Zachry consistently provides value through operational excellence, innovation and, ingenuity and enduring quality. Zachry's uncommon grit ensures that no project goes unfinished, while its ability to reimagine complex projects enables the company to deliver innovative solutions. Above all, Zachry partners with clients to unearth opportunity, enhancing environments and improving the lives of the communities it serves. Zachry Construction is a subsidiary of Zachry Corporation. To learn more, visit

Media Contact:

TruePoint Communications for Zachry Construction Corporation

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Zachry Construction Launches Work Zone Safety Education Program

CONTACT: Meagan Byrne Zachry Construction Corporation 914-374-2662...