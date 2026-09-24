BJP Mlas Walk Out Of Karnataka Assembly, Lop Ashoka Hits Out At Cong Govt Over Rs 2,500 Drought Relief

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 24 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on Thursday staged a walkout from the Karnataka Assembly in protest against the state government's handling of drought relief, with Leader of Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka accusing the Congress government of failing farmers by providing only Rs 2,500 in assistance.

Speaking to reporters after walking out of the House, Ashoka said the state government had convened a three-day special session to discuss the severe drought situation but had ultimately failed to provide adequate compensation to farmers who had lost their crops.

"The Congress government should be ashamed of claiming that it has wiped farmers' tears by giving them Rs 2,500. There is money to send to the party high command, but no money to give farmers," the LoP alleged.

He said that the BJP had demanded compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for farmers affected by drought, but the state government had instead announced Rs 2,500 per family.

"We (BJP) had expected that the state government would announce special compensation that would be recorded in history. But after three days of discussion, farmers got only Rs 2,500. This amounts to mocking farmers and rubbing salt into their wounds," Ashoka added.

He asked how the state government could claim to have addressed farmers' problems when cultivation of one acre itself costs between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000, including seeds, ploughing, labour, weeding and irrigation.

"Thousands of rupees are spent on seeds. When ploughing, labour and water costs are added, the expenditure runs into tens of thousands of rupees. While Rs 2,000 is being given under Gruha Lakshmi scheme, farmers are being given Rs 2,500. A person can earn more than this by doing daily wage work. Is this compensation to farmers or an insult to them?" he asked.

Ashoka said the number of drought-hit taluks in Karnataka had risen to 177 and that more taluks could be added to the list.

He demanded that the state government provide at least Rs 25,000 per acre even if it was unwilling to meet the BJP's demand for Rs 50,000.

"Farmers are now unable to even go to their fields. There is no fodder for cattle, forcing them towards forests. Farmers' children are leaving villages in search of employment. Despite all this, the state government is not seeing the suffering of farmers," he said.

Ashoka appealed to the Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to provide greater assistance to farmers and said the state government should stand with them during the crisis.

"Farmers are not people who beg. They are the food providers of this country and people who earn through their hard work. Giving them Rs 2,500 and projecting it as a major achievement is an insult to their self-respect," he said.

He also criticised the state government over what he alleged was the availability of funds for political purposes while adequate funds were not being provided for drought relief.

"There is no money to give farmers, but there is no shortage of money for politics," Ashoka alleged.

Referring to the BJP's participation in the special session, the LoP said that party legislators had effectively raised farmers' issues in the House.

"There is no first prize, no second prize, no third prize and not even a consolation prize. After holding a three-day special Assembly session, farmers have been given Rs 2,500. This is not a special session; it is a special insult to the expectations of farmers," he added.

Ashoka said the BJP would continue its agitation until farmers received adequate relief and would take the issue before the "people's court".

"We will take the farmers' issue to the people and seek justice. The BJP will not remain silent until justice is done to farmers. We will place before the people whether this (Congress) government is pro-farmer or anti-farmer," he added.

On the Kasturirangan report, Ashoka said the BJP would stand with the state government in protecting Karnataka's interests.

"On the implementation of the Kasturirangan report, we (BJP) will stand with the state government in the interest of Karnataka. But on drought relief, the state government cannot escape its responsibility. At least the compensation given by the previous BJP government should be provided," he added.

Ashoka said that farmers would remember how the state government had responded to their distress.

"What will the state government tell farmers today? That it held a three-day special session and gave them Rs 2,500? The value of farmers' tears is not Rs 2,500. Justice must be done to their lives. This fight will not end here," he warned.