Qatar Participates In Roundtable On Early Recovery In Gaza

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated Thursday in a high-level roundtable on early recovery in Gaza, held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad represented Qatar at the roundtable.

In her remarks at the roundtable, HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation said that the State of Qatar continues its mediation efforts, in coordination with its partners: the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Turkiye, and the United States of America, to fully implement the comprehensive peace plan and its roadmap, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2803. She emphasized the importance of maintaining the ceasefire and ensuring the fulfillment of all outstanding obligations under the first phase of the comprehensive peace plan. This includes the immediate, safe, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid and early recovery supplies, as well as facilitating the rehabilitation of vital infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

She emphasized that the roadmap constitutes an integral part of the comprehensive peace plan and provides the necessary framework to proceed with the implementation of its second phase. This phase includes dismantling military capabilities alongside a full Israeli withdrawal, deploying an international stabilization force, enabling the National Committee for the Management of the Gaza Strip to assume its responsibilities across the territory, and initiating early recovery and reconstruction efforts throughout Gaza. She called upon all parties to fulfill their obligations in good faith and without delay, noting that tangible progress on the ground is essential to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and create the conditions necessary for sustainable recovery and lasting peace.

She added that early recovery cannot be separated from addressing the urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people, highlighting that fuel remains a vital element in ensuring the continued operation of essential civil services. She also noted that, over the past three years, the State of Qatar supplied the Gaza Strip with approximately 30 million liters of fuel, and recently signed an agreement with the United Nations to provide an additional 1.3 million liters.

She added that the State of Qatar's humanitarian efforts have also extended to the healthcare sector and other pressing public health needs, noting that the HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics in Gaza provides services to tens of thousands of patients and persons with disabilities.

HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation reaffirmed the State of Qatar's readiness to continue working with its partners, including the United Nations, the Peace Council, the Palestinian Authority, and all concerned parties, to advance the early recovery and reconstruction process, alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, and support a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace.

She stressed that recovery and reconstruction efforts must ultimately contribute to reunifying the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, and to establishing a credible, irreversible path toward realizing the Palestinian people's legitimate right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state.