Multibank Group Founder And Chairman Naser Taher Named Financial Leader Of The Year At Gulf Business Awards 2026 - AETOS...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, one of the world's largest financial derivatives institutions, was named Financial Leader of the Year at the Gulf Business Awards 2026. Presented during a ceremony held on 23 September at The Ritz-Carlton JBR, Dubai, the award was part of the Editor's Choice category.

The recognition comes after Taher lead the expansion of MultiBank Group for more than two decades, from its founding in 2005 to a financial institution serving more than four million clients across 100 countries today. Under his leadership, the Group has built a presence under more than 18 financial regulators across five continents and recorded daily trading volumes exceeding $35 billion.

Taher has also guided the Group's development across traditional and digital financial markets, broadening its capabilities while maintaining a focus on client trust and long-term growth.

Supported by a strategy centred on regulation, international expansion and innovation, MultiBank Group became an established name among the top global financial derivatives institutions.

Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, said:“This award is a recognition of what our teams have built together over the past two decades. I started MultiBank Group with a clear ambition to create a financial institution that empowers traders worldwide, while contributing positively to the evolution of financial markets, and learned along the way that trust is always the centre of success in finance. As the industry evolves, we will continue to expand our capabilities, invest in innovation, and earn the trust of clients in every market we serve.”

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives, serving over 4 million clients across 100 countries, and boasts a daily trading volume that exceeds $35 billion. Renowned for its innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group offers an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. It is regulated across five continents by 18+ of the most reputable financial authorities globally. The group's award-winning trading platforms offer up to 1000:1 leverage on a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 80 financial awards recognizing its trading excellence and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit MultiBank Group.

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